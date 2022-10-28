The Lions soccer win tourney and cross country takes second in CCAA conference play

On October 21, Mintz Christian Academy Cross Country team competed in the Christian Carolina Athletic Association (CCAA) conference championship at Sandhills Classical Christian School in Whispering Pines, NC.

It was a close race for all five schools involved. The Mintz Lions came in second overall with two top five finishes from Victoria Crumpler (1st) and Matthew Vallini (3rd). Several more Mintz runners finished in the top 10 in their respective races.

The other schools competing in the event:

Liberty Christian Academy

Sandhills Classical Christian School

Christ the Cornerstone Academy

Temple Christian School

Along with their success in Cross Country, the Lions proved dominant in soccer as well this year. For the ‘22 season, Mintz scored a total of 61 goals to their opposition’s 17. They end the season with an 11-3 record, losing twice to conference rival Liberty Christian Knights and once to Liberty Christian (Durham) in a non-conference tournament. The Lions firmly held second place in conference play at 8-2.

They redeemed their two losses to the Knights on Oct. 24 by defeating them in the CCAA conference finals 4-1.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]