Wildcats takes North Duplin to five sets

Monday was volleyball night at Rosewood High School as The Carolina 1A Volleyball tournament started off with the Lady Wildcats of Hobbton against the North Duplin Lady Rebels. The Lady Cats took the match as far as they could, but the Rebels of North Duplin were able to come out on top after five grueling rounds of play, 3-2.

The Lady Cats fought hard but found themselves behind early by three with the score 12-9, Lady Rebels. It quickly turned to chaos as Hobbton couldn’t slow down the Eagles play, so they called a timeout at 16-9. The Lady Cats would put up just three more after the break and the Lady Rebels handily scored nine more points to take the first round, 25-12.

After five exchanges, Hobbton was only ahead by one at, 3-2. The Lady Rebels tied it up at 4 all, keeping the Cats on a tight leash. They would trade the lead around for the next volleys, keeping each other close throughout the middle of the set as the Lady Rebels held onto one or two point leads. A strong spike from Lady Rebel Reece Out stopped a fierce Hobbton advance to keep them ahead by just one at 13-12. It was here that Hobbton turned it around. They took lead after a hit from Duplin ended up out of bounds, 14-13.

The Lady Cats would find some success and pad their lead to take the second set, pulling ahead by three Hobbton leading 16-13. They continued to climb, fighting off the Lady Rebel attacks, maintaining their tenuous lead by three, 20-17. After a couple of long fought volleys, the Wildcats were able to come away with the win, 25-23. Squaring up the series at 1-1.

After ten points were exchanged, the Lady Rebels were ahead by two. Hobbton created a momentum stopping block to hold off the Rebel advance at 6-4 in the second set. After a quick point from Hobbton, the Lady Rebels were hit with a formation foul tying it up six all. After the foul, North Duplin went on a spree, keeping the Cats down for six straight points. The Lady Rebels pulled ahead 12-6. North Duplin’s advantages began to wane after they led by eight. The Lady Cats managed to shorten the gap by four before Duplin timeout, with the score 16-12, Rebels lead.

The Cats couldn’t withstand the Duplin advance as they continued to trail behind at, 19-15. With match point in hand, Duplin delivered four attacks that were turned away by the Wildcats before they would score their last point of the set. Hobbton would give up the final point off a foul leaving them a set down at 25-17. Giving the Lady Rebels the lead in the series 2-1.

The fourth set started off slow, as both teams trudged through the first six with Hobbton leading by two, 4-2. The Lady Cats held them off, but couldn’t gain much separation as the Lady Rebels held them within two, 9-7. Hobbton finally began to pull away on the twentieth point after a long volley between the two, Hobbton finally attained their highest lead at this point at four. They lead 12-8. After achieving a five point lead, the Lady Cats were quickly lost that lead as the Rebels continued to fight and finally tied it all up 16-16.

The Lady Cats never lost sight of the lead and kept it tied up at 18 all. A nice tip shot by Cat Gracie Jones put them ahead at 19-18. Hobbton battled forward off a couple of plays from Abigail Simmons and Haley Boone that kept their advantage. It would come to extra points between these two teams as the Lady Rebels would tie it up at 24 all. The Lady Cats would finally take the fourth set after a long exchange between two talented teams. Hobbton ties up the series, sending it to the fifth, 30-28.

The start of the final set didn’t go well for Hobbton as they allowed the Lady Rebels to pile on four, making 4-0 early. Libero Simmons for Hobbton, made an excellent dive that set up perfectly for Preslee Roesch to deliver a sound spike that put them back on the board, 5-1. The Cats dug in and brought themselves within one after some strong play, 6-5.

North Duplin was back within one when they held another four point advantage. The Lady Rebels called a timeout at 9-8, trying to stave off the hungry Cats. Duplin continued to keep the Cats at bay putting up three more before Hobbton called their last timeout. Jones made a critical killshot in the middle to keep it close 13-10.

North Duplin would take the final two in a arduous bout between two talented teams. The Lady Rebels would shut down Hobbton’s hopes as they scored their final point that was redirected by a Lady Cat out of reach of recovery. Hobbton is sent home after a long match between the North Duplin Lady Rebels after five, 15-10, take the series, 3-2.

The Lady Wildcats Volleyball will have to wait for next year to try and redeem themselves. They end the season at 5-12 overall and place fifth for the year in the conference at 1-9. North Duplin will be taking on Neuse Charter in round two.

