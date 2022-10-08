Lady Raiders stand tall after two wins, 18-0

Midway’s volleyball team continues its dominating run of the 2022 season, now standing at 18-0 overall after picking up two more wins this past week. The Lady Raiders continued SAC-7 conference action this week, first taking down Red Springs on Tuesday before hosting St. Paul’s on Thursday afternoon. Both resulted in sweeping wins for Midway, who now have a pretty solid hold atop the standings in conference play.

The Lady Raiders took convincing set wins of 25-13, 25-14, and 25-16 on Tuesday against the Lady Red Devils. After that, they seemed to be on their way to a rout against the Lady Bulldogs on Thursday, winning the first set 25-9. After that, Midway was a little out of sync – something head coach Susan Clark attributes to the recent loss of key senior middle hitter, resulting in Clark having to make several adjustments.

“We’ve lost our senior middle, likely for the rest of the season, because of a medical situation,” she said. “So, we are trying to make adjustments, trying to create a new rotation to fill the void. I don’t like a lot of change and, in a sense, it’s feels like we’re starting all over and trying to figure things out.”

Midway still went on to win in straight sets, but St. Pauls really made the Lady Raiders earn it. Midway held a 21-11 lead in the second set, forcing a Lady Bulldogs timeout. From that, they hit a little spurt and made things interesting again before the Lady Raiders closed the set out with a 25-20 win.

In the third set, it was much of the same. Midway opened up an advantage but were never really able to slam the door and St. Pauls rallied. Tied at 15-15, Clark signaled for a timeout and made some lineup adjustments. From there, the Lady Raiders closed out on a 10-1 run to win the final set, 25-16, for the 3-0 victory.

With these wins in hand, Midway is now set to host a big game against the surging Union Lady Spartans, who are 13-4 overall and sit in second place of the Carolina 1A Conference behind Neuse Charter. That game is set for Wednesday.

Then to conclude their week is another rivalry throwdown with Clinton. The Lady Raiders claimed a 3-0 victory over the Lady Dark Horses the first time around but with Midway looking to clinch the conference title, Clinton would love nothing more than to play spoiler.

“With a couple of big games next week, it’s going to be an emotional week,” Clark concluded.

Midway will wrap up regular season play the following week, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, hosting West Bladen for Senior Night.

Playoffs are set to start on Oct. 22.

