The Lady Crusaders came into Tuesday’s match on a four game losing streak. They hosted the Fayetteville Academy Eagles in hopes of breaking this streak. It didn’t go the way they had hoped as Fayetteville

The first set started out strong for the Ladies in green keeping it close at 3-2. From there it got sloppy, as they sluggishly moved on the court. Along with that that, half hearted hits that were swallowed by the net. It didn’t take long for the Eagles to pull ahead 9-3. Harrells called a timeout at this point. The timeout had little effect at first, as Fayetteville quickly scored after the break. Harrells had different intentions though and began a coordinated effort and eventually would tie the game at 13-13. The tie wouldn’t last long however, as the Lady Eagles roared past them, putting up six more after the tie, making it 19-13. The Crusaders mustered only a little, stringing only three points together, before the Eagles took control of round. Harrells would sporadically score to keep it respectable but the hole was too deep. Fayetteville takes the first set 25-19 and leads the series 1-0.

The Lady Eagles started out strong leading quickly, 5-1. Harrells would come roaring back evening up the game 6 all. It would get sloppy on both sides after this. There would be a long delay right after the Eagles scored. A substitute snafu ensued that slowed the game. After that, Harrells would score a point off a foot fault on the Eagles serve. Then the teams served it into the net. By the end of this the score was 11-9, a majority coming from fouls and botched hits. Both teams settled in and Harrells was keeping it close at 14-12. The Lady Crusaders found life after they tied it up 14-14. There was more hustle on the Harrells side as the fought hard. They also received aid from another serve fault on the Eagles end. The Lady Crusaders took their first lead in the set 17-16. Fayetteville called a timeout to regroup.

Harrells was only able to pull away by two before the Eagles rallied again recapturing the lead 19-18. After Harrells tied it back up 20-20, they would take the lead again off an ace by Georgia Pope. The Eagles would take the lead for the last time the set as they quickly scored the last two points they needed. They win the second set 25-22.

Harrells put themselves ahead this set 8-5. It didn’t take long though before they’d give it back to them. The Lady Eagles dug themselves out of the deficit to take the lead 11-9. The train wreck continued forward as Fayetteville added seven in a row to make the gap wider 18-10. Harrells put together a string of points to help to close the lead, but the Eagles kept the pressure up 22-17. The Crusaders would score only one more before Eagles would take their third set win. Final score 25-18, Fayetteville sweeps Harrells in three.

Next week they will be at home and on the road for to wrap up the season. On Tuesday, the will defend their court against Cape Fear at 5:45 p.m. Following that, their last game of the year will be on the road against Fayetteville Academy, on Thursday at 5:15 p.m.

