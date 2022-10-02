James Aaron Royal

CLINTON — James Aaron Royal, 78, of 709 Stewart Ave., passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at his home.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Royal Family Cemetery on Odom Road with the Rev. Mike Shook officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately after the service. James was born Feb. 29, 1944 in Sampson County. He was the son of the late Howard Lathen Royal and Ophelia Jane Herring Royal. He was owner and operator of Sharon’s Diner and former employee/owner of O-Boy-Will boat repair shop. James was a member of Grove Park Baptist Church and a member of the Midway Class of 1962.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings William Ollen Royal, Lou Alice Fann and Jackie Hairr.

James loved all things farming and would visit the farm every afternoon. He was happiest on a tractor and he enjoyed tending his sheep and goats. Each morning, he liked to sit and visit with the customers at the diner. He loved his family and was so proud of hischildren and grandchildren.

Survivors include: wife, Sharon Elizabeth Nichols Royal; son, Jamie Royal (Linda); daughter, Wendy Cabral (Kenny); step-daughter, Ramona Wooten (Michael); grandchildren, Brittaney Wrench (Phillip), Colby Starling (Chase), Austin Wooten (fiancé Lily), and Lensey Cabral; and great-grandson, Theo Wooten.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharon Pentecostal Holiness Church, Atten: R.F. Fann, 1575 High House Road, Clinton, NC 28328.

The family would like to thank 3HC for their help and care.

