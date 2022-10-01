Spartans sweep Leopards in rematch

County rivals Lakewood and Union met up again Wednesday for their final bout of the season. Last time these two teams went at it, we were treated with some extra volleyball as it went five sets. Union came out on top in that match, winning 3-2. This match wasn’t the same this time around, however, as Lakewood couldn’t take the heat Union was dishing, as the Lady Spartans swept the Leopards, 3-0 .

The first set found both teams coming at each other hard keeping only two point apart from each other. Playing from a deficit, the Lady Leopards tied it up at 10-10. They would only score twice during Union’s 11 point streak, making the score 21-12. They got it back and immediately gave possession back after their serve went out of bounds. The Leopards offense continued to spiral as Union coasted to victory, 25-15 taking the set and leading the series 1-0.

The second series started with Lakewood scoring three points right out the get go. The Lady Spartans rallied fast, quickly scoring 11 points to their one. The score at this point was 11-4. Union continued to roll over Lakewood with the leading expanding even further at 21-10. The Lady Leopards would muster only two more points before Union closed the book on this set 25-12. They lead the series 2-0.

The third set started off slow for Union as the Lady Leopards came out serving some spice over the net racking up the lead early on 10-4. Union would rally back to recapture the lead 13-11. Union was leading 10-8, when a spark ignited the Leopards. This volley between the two teams lasted for quite some time as both teams couldn’t land a kill shot. The dives and saves both teams exhibited sent a roar among the crowd. One last ditch attempt to keep the play alive by the Lady Leopards fell flat, as the dive came too late, Union held the lead 11-8.

Gaining their second wind. Lakewood played hard and tied up 13 all. It didn’t stayed tied for long however, as a series of blunders some bad luck had befallen them. Union put together a string of offensive fronts that took the lead and padded it, Lakewood found themselves behind, that had passed the point of no return, 23-16. The Leopards would score one more before Union quickly closed this one out. The Lady Spartans sweep the Lady Leopards in three 25-17.

Union, now 11-4 (4-2 in conference), is on the road next week to take on Rosewood and North Duplin on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and Thursday, Oct. 6, respectively. Both matches are at 6 p.m.

Lakewood, now 3-12 (1-4 in conference) is slated to play North Duplin at home on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and Hobbton on the road on Thursday, Oct. 6. Both matches are at 6 p.m.

