Dark Horses survive close conference match, 3-2

The Dark Horses took on Richlands Wildcats Monday night, and were victorious in a thrilling 3-2 series, rebounding after a devastating sweep at the hands of Midway.

The first set started off with a point for point exchange between teams. Clinton took the lead 9-8. The Cats would struggle to catch up as Clinton had an answer for everything. Three solo blocks aided in them pulling away to bring the score to 13-8. Richlands would start to band together and put up some fierce resistance, getting closer to tying it up 16-13. Clinton, however, would go on to win the set, 25-19.

The second set started off much like the first. Each team fought tooth and nail for every point scored. After going round and round the first 13 points, Clinton went on a four point rally bringing the score up to 17-13. The Lady Cats weren’t finished yet, as the rallied ahead, scoring eight unanswered to pull them ahead 21-17. Clinton fought back hard, trying to recover the lead. It was to no avail as the Cougar defense kept the Horses quiet ending the set 25-20 and tying up the match, 1-1.

Richlands and Clinton entered a slug fest exchanging point for point tying it up 10-10. The Dark Horses would ride this momentum keeping them at a distance winning the third set 25-20 and one game away from victory at 2-1.

The fourth set was another intense round for both teams. The Lady Cats took an early but small lead over Clinton at 3-1. The Lady Horses began to sputter as the Cats found their groove. They started to stack onto their lead before Clinton called a timeout after some errors. Richlands found themselves in the lead during the break at 6-3. Clinton would score following then Sophia Jackson would bring them into the lead at 7-6. Another back and forth between the teams ensued until the Horses began to pull away with the score 13-10. After falling behind, Richlands would find their second wind and sprint ahead taking the lead, 19-16. The Cats held the lead to the end. The Lady Horses got close to retaking the lead, but the opposition was just too much for them towards the end and slammed the door on this set. Richlands wins 25-20 and ties the series 2-2, sending them into the final round of play.

The final set was tightly contested between these teams at 4-3, Clinton leading. The Horses began to run away with it, scoring three more points making it 7-3. The Lady Cats turned up the heat and took the lead back quickly 8-7. The Horses tied it back up after a long volley, 8-8. Back and forth this match continued, Clinton would gain a lead, then Richlands came right back. They tied it up again at 12-12. The Horses and Cats put on a show for everyone in the crowd. Both teams made exceptional plays and sent rockets over the net. Clinton took the lead at 14-13. With one point left to win, Clinton was on the defensive with Richlands serving. They sent the ball over and Clinton set it up for a spike hoping for a kill. The Cat defended and popped the ball up. The Lady Cats pushed the ball up for a spike, but it went straight into the net giving Clinton the round 15-13 and series 3-2.

The victory puts them back in the win column and at double digit wins with a record of 10-5. Clinton is slated to play East Bladen at home on Wednesday and West Bladen on the road on Thursday, respectively. Both matches are at 6 p.m.

