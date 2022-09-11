Lady Raiders win 11th straight; Leopards fall to 2-8

The Leopards, coming off a shutout victory, hosted the undefeated Midway Raiders on Friday. It would end up being an incredibly one sided affair, as the Raiders pounded the Leopards on their home court. Midway would win the match 3-0, increasing their winning streak to 11.

The first set was battled fiercely at first. Some impressive digs from Lakewood’s Hannah Register and Brennyn Rouse kept it close. Midway tied it up at 7-7. From there, the Lady Raiders found seemingly scoring at will putting up thirteen consecutive points against Lakewood. The Leopards would gain little steam and put together five successful serves but would ultimately lose the first set, 25-12.

The second set started much like the first, a relentless back and forth between the teams. The Raiders began pulling away a bit with the score 10-6. Midway’s Morgan Hall made three killer spikes dead center of the court in this set. Lakewood blew three serves in this set with them going straight into the net. Missed hits and miscommunication cost the Leopards this set. The Lady Raiders easily won this round, winning 25-11.

The third set was a little quicker for Midway. They started off, scoring 7 to Lakewood’s 3. The Lady Leopards fought hard trying to close the gap. Midway’s front three stuffed several of Lakewood’s spikes in this set. They continued the onslaught as the score grew further apart, 20-11. They would only score three more points, as the Lady Raiders finished their rout in Lakewood winning 25-14.

Raiders coach Susan Clark had this to say about her team’s performance this season. “They’re just a special group. I don’t know how to put my finger on it. They just get along. They’re just down right good girls. They have this familiarity with each other on the court. It makes a big difference.

Leopards coach Angela Neal had this to say about their loss. “We did well against them and then we had moments where we fell apart. Not much to say, they’re (Midway) a good team.”

Midway is back on the road on Tuesday Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. to face off against St. Pauls in hopes to keep the streak alive. Lakewood remains at home on Tuesday Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. The next day they are on the road against the North Duplin on Wednesday Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

