Lady Raiders take win in three sets, climb to 10-0

Morgan Hall gets high and sends the ball flying back over the net.

The undefeated Midway volleyball squad hosted conference foe Red Springs on Thursday, continuing early-season play in the Southeastern Athletic Conference. This match was a quick one, as the Lady Raiders took significant sweeping wins, dominating the match in three sets.

The first set started out fairly close as the teams went back and forth, trading scores. This exchange didn’t last extremely long, though, as Midway eventually ran away with the set, winning 25-11.

The second set started out where the first one left off with the Lady Raiders opening a sizable lead. Points from Red Springs were few…very few…and far between. One timeout was called by the Lady Red Devils in the set, but it failed to produce results and Midway stormed off to victory at 25-5.

It was rinse and repeat in the third frame as Red Springs just couldn’t get their act together. Balls hit by the Lady Red Devils went everywhere but over the net as the Lady Raiders piled on the points. They put it on cruise control and never looked back, winning 25-8 for the 3-0 victory.

After the game, Midway head coach Susan Clark praised her team’s performance.

“I’m proud of the girls tonight,” she said. “We stayed focused, limited our mistakes, and played close to the level of play I expect from them.”

With the win, Midway, now 10-0 overall and 3-0 in league play, had a quick turnaround ahead of them as they traveled to Lakewood on Friday. Details from that game can be found in Tuesday’s edition.

