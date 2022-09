Officer Alba Bautista being sworn into the Clinton police department by Mayor Lew Starling. Both officers will join the Operations Division and complete 12 weeks of field training.

Officer Edgar Benitez was sworn in as a city police officer Tuesday night, pictured with his family and Clinton Mayor Lew Starling.

