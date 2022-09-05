Raiders Remain Hot with an Eight Game Win Streak

Midway’s undefeated volleyball squad swept another week of action this week, toppling Whiteville on Monday before winning back-to-back games against Triton and conference foe East Bladen. After a busy week, the Lady Raiders get to enjoy the Labor Day break without a blemish thus far.

During Monday’s game against Whiteville, Midway dropped the opening set 25-22 to trail 1-0. After that, the Lady Raiders reeled off three-straight set wins 25-21, 25-21, and 25-14 to get the victory.

They returned to the court on Wednesday, hosting Triton in another non-conference showdown. In the first set, the team’s jostled back and forth a bit before Midway blew things open. Going on a big run, the Lady Raiders opened a 12-3 lead. From there, the Lady Hawks recovered a bit, but were never able to fully get back in it as Midway won the first set, 25-19.

The start of the second set saw a similar set up. Triton opened up with a 2-0 lead but the Lady Raiders reeled off 7-unanswered, making it 7-0 to prompt a THS timeout. The stoppage wasn’t exactly fruitful, however, as Midway’s little rally continued all the way to 10-2 before a net infraction snapped the steak. Triton had pulled to within 11-6 before there was a long pause in the action due to a medical situation with one of Midway’s players. When play resumed, the Lady Raiders didn’t miss a beat. They scored four consecutive points, making it 15-6. Rotating in some players that don’t see a ton of minutes, Midway continued to pour it on. They coasted to victory in the second set, 25-10.

The final set was one that the Lady Raiders really had to grind to earn the win. The first few moments of the set was nip and tuck in the early portion, each team jostling back and forth for points. This trend persisted throughout much of the set as Midway continued mixing up their rotation now missing a key player. Any separation the Lady Raiders got was quickly closed back up. With the score knotted at 20-20, and Triton on a run, Midway whistled for timeout. That was all the spark the Lady Raiders needed as they mounted a 5-0 run to end the game with a 25-20 victory.

In their final game of the week on Thursday, Midway kicked off conference play against East Bladen. The Lady Eagles put up quite a challenge for the Lady Raiders, who seem to be a little out of sorts throughout the match.

All was mostly fine in the first set as Midway picked up the 25-15 first set win. Things changed drastically in the second set, however, as East Bladen opened a big lead. At one point, the Lady Eagles led 12-3 but they were unable to fully put the home team away. Midway gradually chipped away at the lead and had tied things up around the 20-20 mark. The Lady Raiders finished off the comeback, winning the second set 25-23 to take a 2-0 lead. It wasn’t a cakewalk in the third set either but Midway finished off the victory, winning 25-18 for the 3-0 victory.

With another clean sweep, Midway is now 8-0 on the season. After a long break this weekend, the Lady Raiders are slated for three more games next week. First up is a trip to Fairmont on Tuesday, followed by a home game on Thursday against Red Springs, and a game on Friday at Lakewood.

