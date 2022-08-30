Football

Harrells Christian

The Crusaders lost at home against High Point Cougars 14-3. The defeat evens up Harrells record at 1-1.

The first half was evenly divided. The sole points in the first half were from Ethan Spell off a field goal kick. This would be the last time Harrells scored. The Crusaders fought hard but allowed touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter to end the game.

Coach Jason Arnette had this to say about the game: “Defense played well and kept us in it, in a game where we were down three to four starters. I’m proud of my team for fighting through four quarters. Hopefully we can get healthy soon.”

Harrells Crusaders will defend the home field next week on Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. against Pamlico County.

Lakewood

Lakewood Leopards took their fight to Jones High School and walked away victorious 40-7. The Leopards Defense held the Trojans down. Heath Britt and Cameron Williams turned up the pressure on defense. Heath racked up ten tackles and three tackles for a loss. Cameron put together a great performance as well with ten tackles, two tackles for a loss and two and a half sacks.

Passing and rushing were top notch in the game. Tony Freeman led the way with 131 yards on 11 attempts for two touchdowns. Chris Carr also had a great game with 71 yards on four attempts. Kollin Hunter threw for 155 yards for three touchdowns.

Coach Barrett Sloan is staying focused on the next game and keeping the squad healthy. “Got to stay healthy. Had some guys get banged up last night. Hopefully, we’ll get them back healthy and ready to go.”

The Leopards now found themselves undefeated on a two game winning streak. Lakewood will be on the road again next week on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m.

Union

The Union Spartans were trampled on Friday at Pender, 75-0.

Pender Patriots scored 10 total touchdowns against the Spartans as they couldn’t stop the onslaught. Union gave up the ball three times with one being returned for a score. Union Spartans fall to 0-2.

The Spartans will be back on the road against Heide Trask on Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Clinton

Clinton played East Duplin last Wednesday at home. Clinton remains undefeated after eeking out a win against Panthers 3-2. The Lady Dark Horses fought hard to win their first two sets. 25-21 and 25-22. The Lady Panthers would claw their way to winning sets to tie up the match, 25-22 and 25-23.. The last set went to the Lady Horses 15-8.

Clinton finds themselves 4-0 this season and are set for a match against Whiteville on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m.

Harrells Christian

The Lady Crusaders turned up the heat against Faith Christian but it was to no avail. They lost last Thursday’s match against the Lady Patriots 3-2. A marked improvement from Wednesday’s 3-0 loss. The Crusaders and Patriots alternated set wins by a margin less than five. The last set Faith Christian took by four, 15-11.

With this loss, that puts the Lady Crusaders on a four game losing streak with a record 1-5. They were to play at home against Greenfield on Tuesday.

Lakewood

Lady Volleyball continues to spiral out of control as the Leopards fall to 0-5. Their two recent matches resulted in 3-1 and 3-0, to North Brunswick and Midway respectively.

Lakewood will get a chance at redemption to erase the zero from their record. They were to travel to West Columbus on Tuesday.

Midway

The Lady Raiders got three sweeping wins this week, taking a 3-0 victory at Harnett Central, a 3-0 victory at Cape Fear, and a 3-0 victory against Lakewood. With these three wins, Midway is 5-0 overall and is set to travel to Whiteville on Monday before returning home on Wednesday, hosting Triton. The Lady Raiders will also be in action on Thursday, kicking off SAC-7 Conference play against East Bladen. Game times for all three games are 6 p.m.

Soccer

Clinton

After their loss to Spring Creek last Monday, they ended the week 1-1-1, making their overall 3-1-1. They tied up East Duplin on Wednesday 1-1. Kevin Hall scored from an assist by Brock Sumner. Their next game was against Durham Academy of Arts. It was a scoreless first half followed by a slew of scoring for Clinton in the second. They fired four goals to Durham’s one, capping that victory off 4-1.

The Dark Horses will be at home to take on James Kenan, looking to add another win to the column. The game was set for Tuesday.

Harrells Christian

The Crusader soccer team coming off three forfeits has won twice in a row this week. Harrells Christian fought hard in their match against Arendell Parrott coming away with a 3-2 victory. The first half Harrells had the lead 2-1. In the second half the Patriots tied it up 2-2, but the Crusaders would get the upper hand sending Arendell home with the loss.

Harrells were playing again at Greenfield on Tuesday.

Hobbton

The Wildcats lost to Falls Creek last week, making their record 0-3. They held it close all match only losing by one. The final score was 2-1 Falls Creek. Hobbton was scoreless in the first half, but snagged a goal in the second. They were unable to gain any traction from that lone goal and couldn’t come out on top.

The Wildcats will try again on Sept. 6, against Heide Trask at 6 p.m.

Union

The Spartans find themselves in a hole early in the season at 0-2. They fell on the road to the Princeton Bulldogs 5-2. The first half was contentious as they each scored two goals. The second half didn’t go over well for Union as Princeton tacked on three more to shutdown any momentum for the Spartans to collect.

The Union Spartans play again on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. They’ll be facing off against Lejeune at home.