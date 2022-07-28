SMITHFIELD — Janice Joan Thompson, 87, entered Heaven on Monday, July 25, 2022, at The Landings of Smithfield Assisted Living Facility.

Born in Johnston County on Aug. 26, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Melton Green Thompson and Robenia Daughtry Thompson. A lifelong learner, Dr. Thompson held degrees in English from East Carolina University and earned her doctorate in English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Early in her career, she taught at Pine Level High School, Princeton High School, Greene County Central High School. Moving to college-level instruction, she taught at Appalachian State University, UNC-Chapel Hill, then finished her long career at Sampson Community College in Clinton.

In 1991, she was awarded a Fulbright Lectureship and taught at Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, Germany for the 1981-82 academic year. In addition to teaching, she also worked as Liaison Specialist for Support Services in the NC Department of Public Instruction for one year. A 50-year-old member of the P.E.O. International Sisterhood, Chapter Q, she was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma-Omicron Chapter. Dr. Thompson enjoyed spending time with family and friends and former students, reading, beating everyone else at trivia, cheering for the UNC-Chapel Hill men’s basketball team, corresponding with real mail, giving $2 bills to loved ones, and traveling, including most of the United States, Europe, and Australia. A member of Old Union Primitive Baptist Church in Smithfield, she attended the First Baptist Church in Clinton for many years with friends.

A funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home in Selma, NC, on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 11 am. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Rev. Richard Toler, great nephew, will officiate. Fred Thompson, nephew, and Hope Toler Dougherty, great niece, will give eulogies. Burial will follow at Thompson Cemetery in Smithfield.

In addition to her parents, Dr. Thompson is preceded in death by her brothers, Gilbert (Eva) Thompson, Elbert (Jewel) Thompson, Lester (Myra Jean) Thompson; sister, Myrtle (Leon) Howell; nieces, Auline (Bobby) Toler, Jackie Thompson and special friend, Eddie Hines.

Surviving are her nieces and nephews, Sue Thompson Ennis, Quinlan (Tommy) Thompson Harward, Mel (Cathy) Thompson, Fred Thompson, Lisa (Tony)Thompson Peedin, Robin (Brooks)Thompson Tilley; numerous great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews, and two great great great nephews as well as many treasured friends and former students all over the world.

Flowers are acceptable and memorial donations can be made to JC Holliday Library at 217 Graham St, Clinton, and Princeton Public Library, PO Box 500, Princeton, NC 27569.

“And gladly would he learn and gladly teach.” Chaucer, The Canterbury Tales