Second mass vaccination set

Saturday event in Sampson for 65 and older

By Chris Berendt [email protected]
This map, released by county officials, offered guidance on entrances, exits and traffic flow for Saturday’s mass vaccination event at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center. Courtesy photo

<p>The first mass vaccination in Sampson County earlier this month saw nearly 600 people 75 and older get the first vaccine dose.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

<p>A worker looks over a syringe needle during the first mass vaccination event in Sampson earlier this month. A second vaccination event, for 65 and older, is set for Saturday.</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

Another drive‐through mass vaccination clinic has been scheduled for this Saturday, Jan. 23, in the heart of Sampson County. Following the state’s newly expanded vaccination prioritization, vaccines are being offered solely for those aged 65 and older, the county announced on Wednesday.

The mass vaccination will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with vaccinations will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis as available vaccine supply allows. The vaccinations are available to those who have not received any vaccination within 14 days of the event. Eligible individuals seeking vaccination are encouraged to bring an ID or some verification of date of birth.

“As with the county’s first drive‐thru event, a large turnout is expected, causing a high volume of traffic in and around the Expo Center that day. Motorists should be alert,” a county statement read.

Event attendees are reminded that:

• The Expo Center parking lot will open at 7:30 am. Unauthorized vehicles that enter the parking lot the evening before or prior to the lot’s official opening, will be required to move.

• Law enforcement will monitor and direct traffic flow so everyone is asked to follow the directions of law enforcement and event staff at all times.

• Roadways or residential and business driveways should not be blocked.

• If possible, attendees should consider carpooling with members of household/family members who live with them. To avoid risk of COVID exposure, carpooling with those who do not live in your household should be avoided, officials said.

“The Sampson County Health Department’s goal is to make vaccinations available to as many members of the public as possible as quickly as our supplies are received to slow the spread of COVID‐19 and return some normalcy to our communities,” a county statement on Wednesday read. “Please understand, however, that we must follow the guidelines set forth by the State and work within the constraints of our limited supply.”

For more information on this and future events, appointment opportunities, and on the COVID vaccine, check the Sampson County website, at www.sampsonnc.com, or the Sampson County Government or Sampson County Health Department’s Facebook pages.

In Sampson, there were 15,568 COVID-19 tests performed as of Wednesday (up 330 from Tuesday). From that total, 9,667 have been negative (up 267) to go along with 5,901 positives (up 63 from Tuesday). Deaths in Sampson attributed to COVID-19 total 75 as of Wednesday, which is an increase of two deaths from Tuesday numbers.

A recovery figure is no longer being made available by local health officials.

Sampson County on Tuesday expanded the age group who can receive the COVID-19 vaccination, leading to a bevy of busy signals and unanswered calls as the Sampson County Health Department was being inundated with an “overwhelming” mass of inquiries.

The department began accepting vaccination appointments Tuesday for those 65-plus years of age via the Sampson County COVID Helpline, at 910-490-1056, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“As could be expected, the incoming calls have been overwhelming, so callers may experience busy signals or unanswered rings as staff are otherwise handling calls,” a statement released by Sampson County Government read. “Callers are asked to be patient. Please leave a message if prompted to do so, and someone will return the call as soon as possible. If the line is busy or is not answered, try again later. Staff are working diligently to answer all calls, listen to messages and return calls for appointments.”

County officials also reminded the public that vaccinations will be dependent on available supply, and an appointment does not guarantee vaccine will be available at that time.

To save lives and slow the spread of COVID‐19, state and federal public health advisories recommend first protecting health care workers caring for patients with COVID‐19, people who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying and those at high risk of exposure to COVID‐19. It is encouraged to all to continue to keep practicing the Ws: Wear a Mask, Wait Six Feet Apart, and Wash Your Hands until everyone has a chance to get vaccinated.

Those with questions can contact the Sampson County Health Department at 910-490-1056 or 910-592-1131.

Similarly, Sampson Regional Medical Center’s vaccine clinic is open by appointment only and based on available vaccine supply. All of the hospital’s appointment slots for the vaccine were full, but there is a waitlist. Those on the waitlist should not come to the clinic without an appointment, hospital officials said.

Last week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that vaccine providers that are ready to expand may vaccinate all health care workers and anyone 65 years and older. Sampson’s announcement expanding its vaccination age group was made the next day.

A searchable list of health departments and hospitals administering the vaccination is available on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination website, yourspotyourshot.nc.gov. COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge, regardless of whether or not people have insurance.

Statewide as of noon Wednesday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 690,912, amounting to 6,415 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 8,200 deaths due to COVID-19, up 61 from Tuesday, according to the NCDHHS.

According to the agency’s numbers, 3,740 people are hospitalized, down 141 from Tuesday. There have been nearly 8.2 million people tested for COVID to date, according to the state’s numbers.

Earlier this month, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen issued her first ever Secretarial Directive with immediate actions for North Carolinians to take to save lives and slow the spread of the virus. It calls on North Carolinians to stay home except for essential activities and avoid gathering, especially indoors, with people who do not live with them.

A Modified Stay-At-Home is in effect calling on people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more, have capacity limits and are required to close by 10 p.m. A statewide mask requirement is also still in effect.

Additionally, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.