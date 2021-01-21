Second mass vaccination set

The first mass vaccination in Sampson County earlier this month saw nearly 600 people 75 and older get the first vaccine dose.
Courtesy photo
A worker looks over a syringe needle during the first mass vaccination event in Sampson earlier this month. A second vaccination event, for 65 and older, is set for Saturday.
Courtesy photo
COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline
*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.
March 16 — first case
April 3 — second case
April 5 — third case
April 6 — 5 cases
April 8 — 9 cases
April 9 — 10 cases
April 13 — 13 cases
April 14 — 14 cases
April 15 — 17 cases
April 16 — 18 cases
April 17 — 19 cases
April 20 — 21 cases
April 21 — 24 cases
April 22 — 27 cases
April 23 — 35 cases
April 24 — 36 cases
April 27 — 45 cases
April 28 — 49 cases
April 29 — 63 cases
April 30 — 74 cases
May 1 — 81 cases
May 4 — 96 cases
May 5 — 100 cases
May 6 — 120 cases
May 7 — 129 cases
May 8 — 140 cases
May 11 — 171 cases
May 12 — 177 cases
May 13 — 193 cases
May 14 — 211 cases
May 15 — 224 cases
May 18 — 257 cases
May 19 — 267 cases
May 20 — 302 cases
May 21 — 314 cases
May 22 — 333 cases
May 26 — 392 cases
May 27 — 402 cases
May 28 — 413 cases
May 29 — 429 cases
June 1 — 479 cases
June 2 — 501 cases
June 3 — 510 cases
June 4 — 545 cases
June 5 — 563 cases
June 8 — 606 cases
June 9 — 630 cases
June 10 — 637 cases
June 11 — 681 cases
June 12 — 707 cases
June 15 — 749 cases
June 16 — 764 cases
June 17 — 804 cases
June 18 — 823 cases
June 19 — 859 cases
June 22 — 890 cases
June 23 — 927 cases
June 24 — 940 cases
June 25 — 954 cases
June 26 — 977 cases
June 29 — 1,013 cases
June 30 — 1,057 cases
July 1 — 1,077 cases
July 2 — 1,085 cases
July 6 — 1,122 cases
July 7 — 1,134 cases
July 8 — 1,149 cases
July 9 — 1,157 cases
July 10 — 1,181 cases
July 13 — 1,200 cases
July 14 — 1,229 cases
July 15 — 1,262 cases
July 16 — 1,283 cases
July 17 — 1,287 cases
July 20 — 1,290 cases
July 21 — 1,322 cases
July 22 — 1,382 cases
July 23 — 1,433 cases
July 24 — 1,451 cases
July 27 — 1,478 cases
July 28 — 1,489 cases
July 29 — 1,498 cases
July 30 — 1,507 cases
July 31 — 1,521 cases
Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases
Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases
Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases
Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases
Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases
Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases
Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases
Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases
Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases
Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases
Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases
Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases
Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases
Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases
Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases
Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases
Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases
Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases
Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases
Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases
Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases
Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases
Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases
Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases
Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases
Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases
Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases
Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases
Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases
Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases
Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases
Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases
Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases
Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases
Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases
Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases
Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases
Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases
Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases
Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases
Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases
Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases
Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases
Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases
Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases
Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases
Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases
Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases
Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases
Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases
Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases
Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases
Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases
Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases
Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases
Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases
Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases
Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases
Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases
Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases
Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases
Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases
Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases
Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases
Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases
Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases
Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases
Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases
Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases
Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases
Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases
Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases
Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases
Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases
Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases
Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases
Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases
Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases
Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases
Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases
Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases
Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases
Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases
Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases
Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases
Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases
Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases
Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases
Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases
Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases
Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases
Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases
Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases
Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases
Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases
Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases
Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases
Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases
Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases
Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases
Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases
Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases
Another drive‐through mass vaccination clinic has been scheduled for this Saturday, Jan. 23, in the heart of Sampson County. Following the state’s newly expanded vaccination prioritization, vaccines are being offered solely for those aged 65 and older, the county announced on Wednesday.
The mass vaccination will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with vaccinations will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis as available vaccine supply allows. The vaccinations are available to those who have not received any vaccination within 14 days of the event. Eligible individuals seeking vaccination are encouraged to bring an ID or some verification of date of birth.
“As with the county’s first drive‐thru event, a large turnout is expected, causing a high volume of traffic in and around the Expo Center that day. Motorists should be alert,” a county statement read.
Event attendees are reminded that:
• The Expo Center parking lot will open at 7:30 am. Unauthorized vehicles that enter the parking lot the evening before or prior to the lot’s official opening, will be required to move.
• Law enforcement will monitor and direct traffic flow so everyone is asked to follow the directions of law enforcement and event staff at all times.
• Roadways or residential and business driveways should not be blocked.
• If possible, attendees should consider carpooling with members of household/family members who live with them. To avoid risk of COVID exposure, carpooling with those who do not live in your household should be avoided, officials said.
“The Sampson County Health Department’s goal is to make vaccinations available to as many members of the public as possible as quickly as our supplies are received to slow the spread of COVID‐19 and return some normalcy to our communities,” a county statement on Wednesday read. “Please understand, however, that we must follow the guidelines set forth by the State and work within the constraints of our limited supply.”
For more information on this and future events, appointment opportunities, and on the COVID vaccine, check the Sampson County website, at www.sampsonnc.com, or the Sampson County Government or Sampson County Health Department’s Facebook pages.
In Sampson, there were 15,568 COVID-19 tests performed as of Wednesday (up 330 from Tuesday). From that total, 9,667 have been negative (up 267) to go along with 5,901 positives (up 63 from Tuesday). Deaths in Sampson attributed to COVID-19 total 75 as of Wednesday, which is an increase of two deaths from Tuesday numbers.
A recovery figure is no longer being made available by local health officials.
Sampson County on Tuesday expanded the age group who can receive the COVID-19 vaccination, leading to a bevy of busy signals and unanswered calls as the Sampson County Health Department was being inundated with an “overwhelming” mass of inquiries.
The department began accepting vaccination appointments Tuesday for those 65-plus years of age via the Sampson County COVID Helpline, at 910-490-1056, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“As could be expected, the incoming calls have been overwhelming, so callers may experience busy signals or unanswered rings as staff are otherwise handling calls,” a statement released by Sampson County Government read. “Callers are asked to be patient. Please leave a message if prompted to do so, and someone will return the call as soon as possible. If the line is busy or is not answered, try again later. Staff are working diligently to answer all calls, listen to messages and return calls for appointments.”
County officials also reminded the public that vaccinations will be dependent on available supply, and an appointment does not guarantee vaccine will be available at that time.
To save lives and slow the spread of COVID‐19, state and federal public health advisories recommend first protecting health care workers caring for patients with COVID‐19, people who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying and those at high risk of exposure to COVID‐19. It is encouraged to all to continue to keep practicing the Ws: Wear a Mask, Wait Six Feet Apart, and Wash Your Hands until everyone has a chance to get vaccinated.
Those with questions can contact the Sampson County Health Department at 910-490-1056 or 910-592-1131.
Similarly, Sampson Regional Medical Center’s vaccine clinic is open by appointment only and based on available vaccine supply. All of the hospital’s appointment slots for the vaccine were full, but there is a waitlist. Those on the waitlist should not come to the clinic without an appointment, hospital officials said.
Last week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that vaccine providers that are ready to expand may vaccinate all health care workers and anyone 65 years and older. Sampson’s announcement expanding its vaccination age group was made the next day.
A searchable list of health departments and hospitals administering the vaccination is available on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination website, yourspotyourshot.nc.gov. COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge, regardless of whether or not people have insurance.
Statewide as of noon Wednesday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 690,912, amounting to 6,415 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 8,200 deaths due to COVID-19, up 61 from Tuesday, according to the NCDHHS.
According to the agency’s numbers, 3,740 people are hospitalized, down 141 from Tuesday. There have been nearly 8.2 million people tested for COVID to date, according to the state’s numbers.
Earlier this month, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen issued her first ever Secretarial Directive with immediate actions for North Carolinians to take to save lives and slow the spread of the virus. It calls on North Carolinians to stay home except for essential activities and avoid gathering, especially indoors, with people who do not live with them.
A Modified Stay-At-Home is in effect calling on people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more, have capacity limits and are required to close by 10 p.m. A statewide mask requirement is also still in effect.
Additionally, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.
Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.