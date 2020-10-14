Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

• Oct. 6 — Jason Ray James, 36, of 507 W. Wake St., Dunn, was charged with attempted larceny, violation of court order, possession of marijuana up to half ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $474; court date is Oct. 23.

• Oct. 6 — Michael Anthony Courtney, 52, of 148 NC Hwy. 24, Warsaw, was charged with speeding, driving while license revoked and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 15.

• Oct. 6 — Christopher Martin Denning, 51, of 3092 Harnett-Dunn Hwy., Dunn, was charged with communicating threats and injury to real property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 10.

• Oct. 6 — Juan Bolivar Rendon, 30, of 51 Bubbling Brook Lane, Godwin, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 20.

• Oct. 7 — Thomas Calvin Pope, 33, of 1357 Savannah Hill Road, Dunn, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and larceny. Bond set at $21,000; court date is Oct. 20.

• Oct. 7 — William Field Burch, 35, of 796 Johnston Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 13.

• Oct. 7 — Wanda Adams, 47, of 4630 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with trespass of real property and injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Nov. 19.

• Oct. 7 — Keith Adams, 4630 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with trespass of real property and injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Nov. 19.

• Oct. 7 — Lawrence Antwon Wilson, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 17.

• Oct. 7 — Walter Armando Velasquez Reyes, 45, of 1355 Main St., Philadelphia, was charged with driving while impaired, driving left of center, no operator’s license, fictitious information to officer and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $4,500; court date is Nov. 19.

• Oct. 7 — Natasha Rae Greenhalgh, 34, of 4624 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with injury to real property. No bond set; court date is Nov. 19.

• Oct. 7 — James Junior Mccrae, 55, of 100 Maggie Lane, Dunn, was charged with driving while impaired and no operator’s license. No bond set; court date is Nov. 19.

• Oct. 8 — Courtney Nicole Bishop, 37, of 2995 Basstown Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods and child support. Bond set at $25,800; court date is Oct. 20.

• Oct. 8 — Gilbert Barrantes, 41, of 8658 N. U.S. 421 Hwy., Clinton, was charged with allowing dog to run at night. No bond set; court date is Oct. 20.

• Oct. 8 — Jeffery Allen Hobbs, 44, of 811 N. Broad St., Roseboro, was charged with impeding traffic sitting in roadway. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 19.

• Oct. 8 — Janet Sanchez, 21, of 268 Futrell Pope Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny by employee. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Dec. 1.

• Oct. 8 — Omar L. Wilson, 36, of 5141 Cornwallis Road, Turkey, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Oct. 23.

• Oct. 8 — Billy Gene Autry, 52, of 2206 Honrine Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a government official/employee, driving while impaired, operating vehicle with no insurance and cancel/revoke/suspended/certification tag. Bond set at $5,500; court date is Nov. 9.

• Oct. 8 — Annie Owens, 52, of 196 Bubba Gump Lane, Salemburg, was charged with littering- not over 15 pounds. No bond set; court date is Dec. 8.

• Oct. 8 — Johnnie Ray Faison, 61, of 1891 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Nov. 17.

• Oct. 8 — Antonio Neal Chesnutt, 46, of Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 14.

• Oct. 8 — Basheka Onyetta Watkins, 38, of 128 Noah Burnette Lane, Garland, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. No bond set; court date is Nov. 18.

• Oct. 8 — Willie Lee McLean Jr., 40, of 3719 Big Piney Grove Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Nov. 9.

• Oct. 8 — Kameron Sebastian Greene, 19, of 502 N. Main St., Salemburg, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 14.

• Oct. 9 — David Anthony Vasquez, 44, of 3200 McLamb Road, Newton Grove, was charged with harassing phone call. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 17.

• Oct. 9 — Jamie Nichole Atkinson, 20, of 1986 Wallace Hwy., Harrells, was charged with manufacturing marijuana. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Oct. 16.

• Oct. 9 — Victor Alexander Martinez-Diaz, 24, of 38 Baggett Lane, Godwin, was charged with driving while impaired, no operator’s license and open container after consuming. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 17.

• Oct. 9 — James Earl Rumph, 24, of 105 Denver Road, Lumberton, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Dec. 9.

• Oct. 10 — Carl Michael Hoskins, 41, of 1135 Libbie Road, Autryville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Oct. 16.

• Oct. 10 — Devon Julian Walker, 30, of 614 Hobbs Drive, Jacksonville, was charged with carrying a concealed handgun, driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and speeding. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Dec. 15.

• Oct. 10 — Herbert Leon Farrior III, 22, of 314 Ferrell St., Clinton, was charged with domestic assault on a female and assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present. No bond set; court date is Nov. 24.

• Oct. 10 — Tynisha Shanae McNeill, 29, of 2063 Clay Lane, Florala, Ala., was charged on out-of-county warrants with injury to real property and injury to personal property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 14.

• Oct. 11 — Katherin Damaris Alvarez, 19, of 107 Country MHP, Rose Hill, was charged with driving under the influence, driving after consuming and no operator’s license. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 15.

• Oct. 11 — Robin Lane McLemore, 39, of 315 Underwood St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. No bond set; court date is Nov. 9.

• Oct. 11 — Decorius Raamah Daughtry, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana, second degree trespass and injury to personal property. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Oct. 30.

• Oct. 11 — Antwain Terrell Harrison, 40, of 401 W. Boney St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Bond set at $300; court date is Nov. 17.

• Oct. 11 — Anthony Dawon Bryant, 20, of Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $750; court date is Nov. 30.

• Oct. 12 — Susan Smith, 39, of 625 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 15.

• Oct. 12 — Christopher Hill, 39, of 385 Sampson Acres Drive, Clinton, was charged with selling a Schedule II controlled substance, delivering a Schedule II controlled substance, manufacturing a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $35,000; court date is Oct. 23.

• Oct. 12 — Joseph Javarah Melvin, 33, of 101 S. Bizzell Drive, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault, assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 10.

• Oct. 12 — Anthony Dawon Bryant, 20, of Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 30.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.