Mending broken hearts

Students and teachers at The Learning Station pray for all peoples’ broken hearts to be healed, especially in America as they celebrate Independence Day. God promises to heal our hearts in His Word. Courtesy photo Kaydence Hudson, Shaniah Strickland and Courtney Robinson from the Learning Station keep going through the pandemic and hopes to heal the broken hearts as they power through it all. Courtesy photo

How can you mend a broken heart? The tune and words to that song have played over in my mind after watching news reports that surely break hearts.

Natural disasters and horrific happenings plague the planet God put in place for us to call home until our time here ends. God’s heart breaks when His children never ask Him into their hearts and pass away unprepared to spend eternity with Him in Heaven.

Words no one wants to hear when reaching the pearly gates are, “Depart from me; I never knew you.” Hopefully, this story will encourage the writer and readers to ponder what breaks God’s heart, how to handle broken hearts, and most of all the urgency and importance of asking Jesus into our hearts and being prepared to meet Him when God calls us Home.

David wrote in Psalm 34:18 that “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

In 1 Peter 5:7 peace comes in these words, “Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.”

Words of comfort are also found in Joel 2:25 “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore, we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea.”

David writes the same message in Psalm 147:3, probably singing it loudly and playing his harp for all to hear. “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.” This verse is starred in my Bible and heart as a favorite.

Heartbreak is truly an emotional wound that can only be healed when we honestly seek healing. When we do the inner work it takes, God will put His children’s hearts back together again. It doesn’t happen without our effort and God’s help, unlike Humpty Dumpty when he had a great fall off the wall. All the king’s horses and men couldn’t put him together again in the nursery rhyme we learned as children. However, God promises to bind wounds and heal the brokenhearted and is a promise keeper.

God is our source of power, courage, joy and peace. He provides us with the healing we need after a break-up or break-down. He helps us work through our pain and loneliness, giving us hope when everything seems lost.

When we meditate on heart healing scriptures, we find rest and peace in God’s word. The peace not found in the world where broken hearted people can be misled and manipulated by those not connected to Christ.

John 14:27 explains how to calm our fears and soothe our hearts.

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”

As Christians we aren’t exempt from pain and heartbreak. When God’s children live these lyrics, ‘nobody knows the troubles I’ve seen’ – Hss heart is broken too. He promises to never leave or forsake us. When we ask in faith … we will receive.

Has your heart been broken once, twice, or more times than you can count? Do you deal with pain and problems nobody knows about? Are you living life in fear of what can happen to you and your loved ones in a world plagued by sin, sickness and sad situations? Doctors can help, caring people can listen and advise, family members can seek ways to sooth our sorrows, but we must stand up in faith and face whatever is our lot – believing all will be well with our souls. Divine help, hope, and healing is possible when we put our trust in God.

Revelation reveals troubles, heartache and horrible happenings in end times.

No one knows what life will bring before time here ends, but believing the Bible and being prepared should reign in homes and hearts, even broken ones. When we put our trust in God and listen to the Helper (Holy Spirit) guiding and comforting within…global healing and happiness is possible. Then, peace – beyond belief – can spread beyond barriers that separate God’s children from one end of the earth to the other.

God’s Word says, when we humble ourselves and honestly call out to Him for help…He will hear and heal our land. Then, praise can replace panic and we can sing in one accord…let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.