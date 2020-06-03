New Visit NC farms app available

Do you have an appreciation for farming and rural life? Want to know where to find fresh, local produce? Want to know where to go and learn about agriculture and its importance to Sampson County and North Carolina? There’s a new App for Sampson County visitors and locals that shares all of this.

The Visit NC Farms app is a new initiative across North Carolina, offered through the NC Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services. There are currently 39 Sampson County farms and agribusinesses listed on the app and we are confident this number will continue to grow. The app is a digital marketing tool, available to the 10 million residents and over 50 million annual visitors to North Carolina.

On behalf of agritourism businesses across the county, the Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), in partnership with Sampson County Cooperative Extension, has helped to launch Sampson County’s presence on the app. Sampson County listings include farms, farmers markets, food banks, local shops, bed breakfasts special events, and even farms for wedding venues.

“The CVB will continue to work with Extension, the NC Department of Agriculture, and participating farms in the county to market the app to residents and visitors.The Visit NC Farms App totally changes the way we connect our farmers to the community and to visitors. This application combines tourism and agriculture together, both being economic drivers for Sampson County.” Stated Sheila Barefoot, Executive Director, CVB.

The NC Dept. of Agriculture & Consumer Services describes the application to promote farms and fisheries, farmers markets, local food and drink, farm lodging, value added products, farm to-table restaurants, community food access, and special events to residents and visitors. The application also helps farmers strengthen consumer awareness and connection to local food as well as highlight products that are grown, raised, caught, made, and experienced on farms across the state.

“I could not be happier that the agri businesses in Sampson County whose income comes from visitors to their location are now represented on the Visit NC Farms App. This app offers expanded promotion that will have a positive economic impact to the businesses as well as the county. Connecting people to agriculture is what this app beautifully does and is what people need today more than ever”, stated Tammy Peterson, Owner of Hubb’s Farm.

For more information or to download the application, visit the Apple or Android store on your phone and search “Visit NC Farms”. For more information on the application visit VisitNCFarmsToday.com. To learn more about Sampson County agriculture, visit SampsonCountyAgFacts.