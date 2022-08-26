Crews left to deal with another mess

Law enforcement, NC DOT and Soles Automotive respond to the scene at Southeast Boulevard in front of the Burger King for cleanup and disposal.

Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Protein last year, reportedly spilled animal carcasses up and down highways in Clinton’s business district Friday morning.

They hauled the agricultural remnants from their Rose Hill plant to the landfill in open dump trucks rather than in sealed containers, said Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis. “Some of the trucks are overloaded — they’re stopping at stop lights, and it spills over the top of the beds of the trucks, and then we deal with the clean up and the resources.”

Two spills occurred on Southeast Boulevard Friday morning — one shortly before 7 a.m. in front of the Burger King and another less than three hours later in front of Smithfield Packing while cleanup was still ongoing at the first site — leaving a trail of animal byproduct all the way up MLK Boulevard over to Sunset Avenue. The City of Clinton is left with virtually no recourse.

Drivers left the scene before they could be cited for unintentionally littering or failure to secure a load. The $50 fines would not be enough to deter a large corporation such as this anyway, as learned from past experience, Davis said.

Somewhat more effective fines at $5,000 can be issued by the state. Because these incidents happen on state highways, criminalizing the offense would have to be legislated at that level. City officials have asked Darlington nicely before, even bringing its representatives before the city council earlier this year, but so far, they’ve only received lip service, Davis noted.

Mayor Lew Starling emphasized the importance of state-level action. “I was on scene to personally witness this terrible mess. This has been an ongoing issue that must be taken care of. I hope the State Legislature can address these issues moving forward,” he asserted in a statement.

In the meantime, law enforcement officials said they will do all they can to investigate these destructive acts.

“These incidents are an inconvenience to the motoring public and a drain on law enforcement resources that have to direct traffic for hours until the roadway is cleaned up,” Davis remarked.

Other big ag companies have been culprits as well, such as Ag Protein, Inc., the corporation out of Rose Hill responsible for the dead pig spill last month on N.C. 24. There have been more than 20 spills in the last three years, increasing in frequency, according to authorities.

Because the companies are getting rid of waste, they have no natural incentive to prevent the loss of their cargo, Davis affirmed.

These types of spills are smelly and potentially dangerous, he stressed. Rain will make the animal proteins slick, which could cause accidents. They’re also very difficult to remove. A degreaser must be used as well as a vacuum truck to ensure none of the materials go down the storm drains.

The drivers often fill the dump trucks with water to weigh down their components in an attempt to prevent overflow, only to create messier spillages, authorities asserted.

N.C. Department of Transportation crews, Assistant Police Chief Adrian Mathews, and City manager James Duncan also were on the scene, with a Darlington representative arriving later.

India K. Autry can be reached at 910-249-4617.