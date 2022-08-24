Higher tech fee burden coming for schools

The Sampson County Schools Board of Education approved a number of items in their regular monthly meeting Monday night at the County Complex in Clinton, as well as discussed how the most equitable way to deal with higher technology fees.

Carrying over from last week’s work session, the hot topic before the board was students’ $25 technology fee covering potential damage to their laptop and, if applicable, hot spot. Board member Kim Schmidlin presented a recommendation from the finance committee meeting just one hour prior that would maximize fee payments while relieving families of any economic hardship.

The board is asking all schools to invoice every student, but allow them to check a box on the invoice form stating inability to pay if necessary. “This way it is more equitable for students in that the students that can pay will pay, and the students that need assistance will be able to get assistance,” Schmidlin stated.

Technology director Belva Lovitt had informed the finance committee that ESSER funds would expire in two years, leaving the school system facing the burden of at least $1 million in computer replacements per year, according to Schmidlin. “It’s important to find a way to ensure that all schools are paying what they should be paying.”

Clement Elementary School, which paid $7,675 in tech fees last year, modeled this hybrid payment plan, allowing their financially disadvantaged students to apply for Title I funds. Dr. Melinda Vickers, assistant superintendent of Instructional Services, told the board that it’s the only school she is aware of that offered students a monetary assistance option.

The board noted that Hobbton Middle School received about 80% of its payments from students last year, using Title I funding for the other 20%. Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School also had a mixed payment method, with about 95% of its total amount due coming from Title I and only 5% from students. Schmidlin presumes that they used a more passive approach than the current recommendation, meaning they simply invoiced and made up the difference for what parents didn’t pay.

Superintendent Dr. David Goodin noted that there would be no income verification in the process, referencing programs like free and reduced school lunches.

Schools like Hobbton High, Roseboro Elementary, Salemburg Elementary and Sampson Early College High School used Title I funds for all of their students’ technology fees last year.

As Schmidlin noted, the board doesn’t necessarily have legal authority to direct schools how to use their Title I funds, but the hope is that schools will follow the advice. “We are requesting that schools use their invoicing method as a primary method,” she said. “We’re not opposed obviously to schools using Title I funds for those students who need.”

Board Attorney Ben Wright was present at the meeting.

The county experienced a new bump in the road where one school simply has not turned over any of its student technology fees from last year. Lakewood High had indicated that it would use Title I funds to cover the fee, but they had a change in bookkeepers and never sent in the check. Chief Financial Officer Cyndi Mesimer said there was no process in place for dealing with that kind of failure. This year the district is implementing a late November/early December deadline for increased accountability for schools.

The process will be further streamlined by requiring schools to make a single payment in full, even if they are using multiple sources, Schmidlin pointed out. “No one’s going to send in a partial payment.”

The board took care to clarify that they are not ordering schools to use Title I funds for students who need aid. They can use any other source of funding such as scholarships, Fall Festival money or fundraisers.

Board member Sonya Powell noted that schools don’t have enough time to fund-raise for the technology fees because, as confirmed by Jacqueline Chabot, executive administrative assistant, the deadline for fundraiser notifications is at the end of this month.

Schmidlin and Board Chair Darryl Warren emphasized the importance of thinking creatively about how to address the issue of the looming $1 million-plus bill. “It’s just a starting point,” Schmidlin insisted. “I think this moves the ball down the field. I think this is a better process than what we’ve had before. It may be imperfect, but I think this is better than what we’ve had.”

Hammering home the point, Warren commented. “I feel like this at gives at least an opportunity for those who can’t pay a way out as well instead of waving the white flag on it.”

When it came time for a vote, the board decided to separate the matter of technology fees from the rest of the student fees listed on the schedule. The other fees passed unanimously. The board also approved the technology fees, with only a dissent by Board Member Robert Burley.

The three-year Academically and Intellectually Gifted stipend plan before board was approved for one year only since it specified a particular staff member who would receive the stipend under the plan. Schmidlin in her motion said they could revisit the issue next year to appoint a different staff if “someone rises to the top.” Board Member Eleanor Bradshaw seconded the motion. Powell, Vice-Chair Sandra Caroll and Board Member Glenn Faison were in the minority opposing the motion.

The board approved the Multi-Tiered System of Supports supplements until June 30, 2023, with the caveat that the stipends will stop if a MTSS coordinator is hired at the central level.

The SCS $121 million-plus budget passed without much fanfare.

Finally, the consent agenda containing a number items discussed at the work session was approved, with only Schmidlin opposing as she objected to one of the items on the list, the one-year staffing contract.

“The Sunbelt Staffing contract should be considered extremely short term. Virtual speech services will not serve our students appropriately, and we need to be in a position where we can serve those students in person with speech services,” Schmidlin declared. “And therefore we need to be thinking out of the box about how we’re going to recruit and retain staff of our own.”

India K. Autry can be reached at 910-249-4617.