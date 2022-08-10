Jackson: ‘Probably wasn’t the best time’ for bill

On June 21 of this year, less than one month after the tragic shooting in Uvalde and just before the drive-by shootings in Clinton, the North Carolina Senate passed a bill that pulled back gun regulations. The senator representing Sampson County’s district, Sen. Brent Jackson, was one of the yes votes.

Governor Roy Cooper ultimately vetoed the bill, but that doesn’t discount what the legislature might seek to do with a supermajority that overrules a veto after the November 2022 elections.

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling expressed his concern over the growing gun violence in the area. “The gun violence all over America is spilling over into everyone’s neighborhood,” he denounced. “It’s unacceptable and will not be tolerated. It has our full, around-the-clock attention.”

On May 24, 19 elementary school students and two teachers were shot and killed en masse in Uvalde, Texas.

On July 2, a Clinton man was murdered by gun shot. Later that same day, six people were wounded in a drive-by shooting just one block away, including an infant and a 12 year old.

Earlier this year in January, Janet Sampson, 37, was found dead in her Clinton home, murdered by gunshot. The murder remains unsolved.

When asked if any gun regulations already in existence should have been kept on the books in light of the increasing violence locally and in America at large, Starling replied: “Absolutely.” He went on, “It’s a very alarming problem. We’ve never been accustomed to this, and it has the city’s full attention.”

House Bill 49, which is the only gun legislation Jackson has voted for in the wake of this heightened violence, reduces training requirements for concealed carry holders.

Jackson, who represents District 10 encompassing Sampson, Duplin and Johnston counties, could not be reached for comment by phone, but he had this to say via e-mail: “Yes I supported that bill — all it did was just give a grace period to someone with a concealed carry permit. As you know the governor vetoed that bill. And it probably wasn’t the best time to be running any bill dealing with guns, considering that tragic situation.”

Starling contends that the time of tragedy is precisely the time for action, and he is looking to legislative bodies for assistance. “The guns now are so much more powerful and do so much more damage than we are accustomed to,” Starling noted. “I hope that legislation that Congress has passed will help with this.”

When asked if he hoped the state legislature would similarly act to strengthen gun regulations, Starling said, “Any help that any agency can give us would be good.”

India K. Autry can be reached at 910-249-4617.