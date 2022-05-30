CLINTON — Authorities are looking for information on a Sunday shooting that left one dead and another injured

Around 6:10 p.m. Sunday, the Sampson County 9-1-1 Center received a call regarding a gunshot victim on Loop Road, just outside the Clinton City limits. Responding Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies discovered one man dead inside a vehicle and another with a superficial gunshot wound.

Sampson County EMS responded to the scene and transported the wounded victim to an undisclosed regional hospital. “The names of the victims are currently being withheld and will be released later, pending all appropriate notifications,” a press release issued Sunday night by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office stated. Those names were still pending Monday.

“No one was able to provide any suspect information or provide details of events leading up to the shooting,” the release stated.

Authorities called it an active investigation with limited details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.