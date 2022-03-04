Local authorities have seized $75,000 following a traffic stop on Interstate 40, according to reports.

At approximately 4 p.m. Monday, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on I-40 for what they deemed “a unsafe moving violation.”

“During the stop, several signs of criminal activity and deceptiveness were observed,” a Sampson County Sheriff’s press release stated. “As a result of these indicators, a K9 was deployed on the vehicle and the K9 alerted to the odor of narcotics on the vehicle.”

A search yielded approximately 15 grams of a controlled substance believed to be Khat, located in the driver’s side door. Also located inside the vehicle behind the driver’s seat was a large amount of U.S. currency, totaling approximately $75,000, authorities said.

“The driver of the vehicle denied ownership of the money and as a result the controlled substance and US currency were seized under US Federal Forfeiture laws,” the press release stated. “Drug charges are pending lab results confirming the controlled substance. Since charges are pending lab results, the driver’s information is also being withheld at this time.”