City adjusts services amid COVID-19

Like Sampson County, the City of Clinton is still serving citizens during the challenging times of COVID-19, while continuing to monitor the situation and following the advice of public health officials.

Service adjustments have been made, with the goal being to comply with health the guidance and regulations being issued by public health agencies and government officials — and urging residents to do the same.

“The city provides many essential government services to our citizens and keeping those services up and running is our highest priority,” the City of Clinton said in a statement. “Along with Sampson County and municipalities across the state, the City of Clinton has declared a state of emergency as an administrative measure that will allow us to more effectively respond as situation unfolds and best serve our citizens.”

Service adjustments

• Access to city facilities is limited, with citizens asked to reach out remotely for service needs. Many issues can be handled by phone, online, or by email.

• Water service disconnections for non-payment have been suspended

• April’s utility bill will feature a later due date to allow extra time for alternative payment methods

• Annual district meetings have been postponed until further notice

• Baseball and softball leagues have been suspended

• Recreation centers and playgrounds have been temporarily closed

• City facilities including recreation facilities are not available for public rentals

Protecting the workplace

In a new time of COVID-19, the city is:

• developing ways to limit interpersonal contact while still providing a high level of service to citizens

• having its employees work staggered shifts to reduce contact

• keeping city employees informed with the latest information from public health officials

• encouraging good hygiene practices in the workplace and enhancing cleaning practices at City facilities

• utilizing established protocols for removing employees from the workplace if they are showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19

• allowing a flexible use of sick and vacation time and options for remote work when possible

• limiting in-person meetings among staff

The City of Clinton can be reached at 910-592-1961. A directory of departments and COVID-19 related information can be found at the city’s website, cityofclintonnc.com.

Keeping operations running ‘highest priority’

Staff reports

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

