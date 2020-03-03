Kirby faces Denning for Dist. 22 Democratic nod

(Editor’s note: This Question and Answer is for the North Carolina House of Representatives District 22, with Democratic challengers Albert D. Kirby Jr. and Martin (Tony) Denning facing off in the Democratic primary, vying to contest Republican incumbent William Brisson, who has served seven terms in the post that encompasses Sampson and Bladen counties. Questions were not provided in advance to either candidate and were compiled by the Independent’s editorial staff. Q&A conducted by Chris Berendt)

Albert D. Kirby Jr.: A Clinton native, Kirby grew up on a tobacco farm and graduated from Clinton High School. He later earned degrees from Wake Forest University and Campbell University School of Law, before opening a private law practice. He has practiced law for close to three decades. For two decades, Kirby served as the board attorney for Clinton City Schools, following which he served as a Sampson County commissioner for seven years. In 2018, he was appointed as Superior Court Judge for District 4A following the passing of Doug Parsons. Kirby was defeated in the 2018 Superior Court Judge District 4A race by challenger Henry L. Stevens IV.

Martin (Tony) Denning: Born and raised in Sampson County, Denning graduated from Lakewood High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is a retired educator with more than three decades of teaching experience in both the public school and charter school settings.

SI: Why did you choose to seek the NC House District 22 post and what makes you the best candidate to fill that position?

Kirby: I read a book by a lady named Linda Flowers, from little old Faison, North Carolina. She went on to do some great things. The book is called ‘Throwed Away,’ a term my granddaddy used to use. It has all to do with how Eastern North Carolina, and the farmers particularly, have just been thrown away. We’ve just been kind of neglected east of 95 for such a long time. As a county commissioner, attorney for the school board, I know what it felt like in budget times when we’re trying to scrape to get money to run our operation — to run the county government, to run the school systems. We just weren’t getting much help, where the metropolitan areas, the bigger cities of our state — Raleigh, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Charlotte — which already have significant tax base, the money is going more in that direction than in Sampson and Bladen counties. This is just something I want to do. I want to get in the Legislature to truly advocate, and raise a great deal of concern in a thunderous way, for money coming back to Sampson County and Bladen County and eastern North Carolina in general. That’s what motivated me. I think what makes me different from others is my unique experience. I’ve practiced law for 30 years. I’ve farmed with my granddaddy, so I understand what that is about. It really required ingenuity — you had to think to get the profits back in those days. I’ve had a chance to be a part of the community here. I’ve felt the pains of the people. I know what they are going through. I’ve had unique experiences being a county commissioners and a college professor. I taught at East Carolina. Every issue that is touching us, I’ve kind of felt it. I’ve been there. That’s what motivated me and that’s why I’m doing it.

Denning: I retired after teaching for 34 years. I coached as well. In that role, I had the opportunity to meet so many people in Sampson and Bladen counties because I taught in both. I’m a native of Sampson County, was born in Clinton, and I live in Bladen, so I have a real love of Sampson and Bladen. I haven’t been able to campaign much, because my wife had a stroke and I’m taking care of her. And if Albert beats me, I can support Albert. I’ve known him a long time, since we were in high school playing football against each other. To answer the question, I think because I am a moderate person who is looking to find solutions without excluding someone who may not necessarily agree with me. I would like to find solutions to one thing in Bladen County: the water of the Cape Fear River has to be more finely protected than it is right now. Brunswick County, which is at the end of that line, has the worst water of any county in the entire United States, if the information I read is correct. And that’s something when you consider the counties in Michigan that had to close and leave. I think that is a shame. I don’t believe in closing the plant, but there has to be some way that we as a state and as an area — it’s in District 22 — can find a way to have manufacturing without all the terrible side effects. I think we need to be better neighbors. I grew up in Sampson County, I’ve had jobs in Sampson, I’ve farmed in Sampson … I’ve got a lot of ties with the farming community, the education community and people in general from having lived here nearly all my life.

SI: On day one, what are your goals as a state legislator and what do you hope to accomplish?

Denning: I would hope to make sure that Sampson and Bladen counties are getting every benefit that they are eligible for — that’s all aspects. There are some areas that have, in my opinion, suffered from lack of intense oversight from our current representative. He’s not been overly active. He’s voted but I don’t think he’s made a lot of proposals to be voted on himself. At the same time, I’m not a person who believes in making laws just to make laws; but I don’t think everything is the way the citizens of Sampson and Bladen would like it to be. I’ve not seen him do a whole lot, other than change parties. That was about the most significant move he’s made the whole time he’s been in. I would vote what I perceive to be the right way, whether it was Democrat or Republican. However, by being a Democrat, I do agree with their positions more than I agree with the Republicans’ position. That doesn’t mean I agree with all of them, and I don’t. If I do win, I’m going to go to work.

Kirby: I’m one who believes that every human being, every legislator, that we’re all human. There’s some commonality, so bipartisanship is something I really want to work on. I hear people talk all the time about tribalism and that bipartisanship is dead. I really don’t believe that. Maybe I’m quixotic, but I think with the right issues I’ll be able to work with others. So my goal, number one, is to make sure that everybody understands that, whether Democrat or Republican or Independent, that my goal is going to be dealing with the issues of the people of Sampson and Bladen counties. From day one, another issue that people are concerned about — and this may be different from the traditional Democrat — a pretty hot-bed issue has been guns. I grew up around guns so my view is not necessarily the same as many Democrats when it comes to guns. I think responsible gun ownership is something we grew up in as a culture around here. I got a gun as a gift when I was in the fifth grade, a 14-gauge shotgun. I went rabbit hunting with my granddaddy. I shoot. I was known as a judge who packed, but I did it responsibly. I went to the gun range at least once or twice a week, and I still do. You do more harm than good if you don’t know what you’re doing, obviously. I don’t believe in the restrictions that some (Democrats) do. I’ve been a member of the NRA for years. But, getting to the point, first I want to deal with the budget. I want to get 10 to 15 percent more money back to Sampson and Bladen County. I’m going to advocate for that, and reach out to my Republican friends. We’re pulling our hair out in Clinton and Sampson County during budget time. We need more money to deal with the issues that face us in all departments.

SI: The budget stalemate in North Carolina has resulted in an impasse and the lack of a budget for an unprecedented amount of time. What are your thoughts on that stalemate and its effect on state and local operations, as well as public perception, and how can this be avoided in the future?

Kirby: It’s going to take statesmanship. I think it’s an awful thing, it really is. We should not have this kind of stoppage and blocks in the process. We’ve got to come up with some ways to get along. There has to be some give and take, where your views on your issues are expressed so the other side can understand your point, and you have to sit down and listen to theirs. You can’t just sit around and have a preconceived notion. You don’t get progress that way; there’s no communication. There has to be some discourse, some give and take in this process. It’s very sad, because nobody wins with this stalemate. We all lose. I’m going to look at all the issues, but I want to work at articulating and putting together a good understanding. For 30 years as a trial lawyer, my job was to convince jurors of my point of view. It’s going to be my job to convince Republicans, Democrats, anybody of the importance of the points of view I’m espousing. That’s what I’m seeking to do.

Denning: There’s so much spent on it, I wonder if it’s 100 percent accurate to say, as the governor does, that it’s best not to give the teachers any raise at all and operate under existing budgets than to give them a larger raise. I’ve always been one that if you can’t eat the whole pie, you’re still better off getting two pieces of pie than not getting the opportunity to eat pie. I think it’s an embarrassment, really, that they can’t work together. I’m for moderation. I may not agree with everything that’s in that Republican budget, but I believe I could find enough things… I was a teacher myself. I would have loved to have some raises, but I don’t see holding up the entire budget over the difference between 3 percent and 12 percent. That’s just my personal opinion. At the same time, I don’t know that I agree with the governor on not giving anybody any raise, to hope for a bigger raise. Common sense tells me that if you’re giving away three years to get a 9 percent raise and you could have gotten a 3 percent raise each one of those years, at the end of three years you’re in the same place. In the meantime, we’ve kept everything else in an upset. Everything is at each other’s throat instead of working together on how we can spend money wisely. We have to be able to get along to figure things out. We have to work together. I might have a different attitude if I studied the same figures they are looking at, but from what I can glean it comes down to Cooper vetoing it due to teachers pay. There’s going to have to be a compromise, and the people who are up there right now are obviously unwilling to compromise, on both sides.

SI: What do you see as the main issues facing Sampson County specifically, and what can you do to better Sampson’s position for the future?

Denning: For one thing, I can help Sampson County as far as public education goes. I think it’s very important for people of Sampson County to realize what we have. We have everything we need to be one of the greatest areas in the state. We already are, in my opinion, but we have so much more land and more natural resources that I want to make sure we don’t just let somebody come in here from out of the area or out of the state and develop things and us not get the benefit of it. For example, there’s been people coming into the edge of (southern) Sampson County and growing hemp. If Sampson County and Bladen County people are making the money off the hemp, I’m all for it, but not some big corporation buying up all our land and taking advantage, then the bulk of the money leaving the area. I want our farmers to get the benefit of all these changes that are going to come up in reference to hemp and marijuana, because it will just be a few years before it’s all legal. We need to get in on the ground floor so that our local people can be the beneficiaries of the new economy brought on with that new crop. Somebody’s going to get it, so why not us?

Kirby: One of the greatest challenges in Sampson is lack of money from the government, and there is a need for more economic development. I think our agricultural roots are indispensable — what the farmers bring to our county, to our community. We would be nowhere without our farmers. We need to bolster that, add to that farm economy some more manufacturing jobs. That would bring some industry here. I would want to work with the new economic developer in the county (Stephen Barrington). I would brainstorm with Stephen at getting industry. We got some good companies to come while I was commissioner. We need about four or five others like that, help the farming industry by getting more people working and pumping more money into the local economy. I also think there’s a problem with the taxes. As you’ll remember, when I was a commissioner, I didn’t like taxes. I just hated taxes. I think our state tax government taxes too high. I hear of people who get their federal return just to send it to Raleigh to pay their state taxes. We’ve got to come up with cutting waste from government to keep that taxes down. That’s another thing I want to deal with from day one. I don’t like taxes.

