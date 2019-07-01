Drug empire dismantled

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton talks during a Friday press conference at the Sheriff’s Office, at which a multi-year drug trafficking investigation by federal, state and local authorities with origins in the Garland area was detailed. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Criminal Chief Robin Pendergraft, with U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina, speaks about the Sampson-based drug trafficking organization. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Sheriff Jimmy Thornton speaks during a Friday conference. Pictured, from left, are: Assistant District Attorney Arneatha Gillis, Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad Knott, Thornton and U.S. Attorney Criminal Chief Robin Pendergraft. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Antonio McKoy, the ringleader at the heart of ‘Operation Sugar Hill Gang,’ is pictured in this undercover buy. He has been sentenced by a federal judge to life in prison. - - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Sheriff Jimmy Thornton has a few words with U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Chief Robin Pendergraft following a Friday press conference. - - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Antonio McKoy, in these messages sent to an accomplice, boasts of stashing assets for when he gets out of prison. He has been sentenced to life for a wide-ranging drug conspiracy. - - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad Knott talks to Sampson County Commissioner Sue Lee about some of the seized items displayed. Some $10 million worth of drug proceeds and assets, a small portion of which are pictured, were confiscated as part of ‘Sugar Hill Gang.’ - - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Criminal Chief Robin Pendergraft, with U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina, talks about the ‘tsunami of evidence’ amassed against ‘Sugar Hill Gang’ defendants. - -

Playing out like “Breaking Bad” in southern Sampson County, a small-town drug kingpin whose sole purpose was to make money — and a lot of it — built a $10 million empire that reached across the state, country and even beyond U.S. borders, only to see it come crashing down in a systematic years-long investigation by local, state and federal authorities.

What was called one of the most extensive drug trafficking organizations seen in North Carolina is nearing its conclusion as Garland resident Antonio Kevin McKoy, 32, deemed the ringleader, has now been sentenced to life in prison.

He is one of more than two dozen people, most from Sampson, to receive federal time in the wide-ranging operation, whose reach went across the state and beyond — all from a few residences and a trucking business in southern Sampson.

“Operation Sugar Hill Gang,” named for Sugar Hill Lane, Garland, where “stash houses” were located, involved local, state and federal authorities, who joined for a Friday press conference at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office to unwrap the case against McKoy and others.

Criminal Chief Robin Pendergraft, with U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina, spoke to the gravity of the case, which has seen more than 30 people indicted, 25 of whom have since been convicted and sentenced in federal court on charges tied to drugs, firearms and financial crimes such as money laundering and tax evasion.

That now includes “Sugar Hill Gang” ringleader Antonio Kevin McKoy, 32, of Garland, who was recently sentenced to life in prison. Tony Chevallier, 40, and Jabarr Ryeheine Rudolph, 39, both of Clinton, have been sentenced to 30 years and 20 years, respectively. McKoy’s was the final sentence to come, occurring just last week.

All three men were convicted in May 2018 of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute significant quantities of multiple controlled substances, including methamphetamine, heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine, and “molly,” or MDMA. Numerous other convictions included the distribution of various controlled substances and multiple firearms-related charges. Sentences were handed down by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III.

In a recent sentencing of McKoy, Dever noted that the organization was one of the largest to ever appear before a federal court in North Carolina in terms of revenue, cash proceeds and drug quantities. He described the “tsunami of evidence” accumulated.

“And it was a tsunami of evidence, due to the great effort by our investigative team,” said Pendergraft.

The investigation

That evidence detailed a significant DTO built and led by McKoy, who maintained contacts throughout the Southeastern United States supplying drugs sold primarily within Eastern North Carolina.

McKoy utilized dozens of individuals and maintained a series of homes in southern Sampson, including on Sugar Hill Lane, located off East Front Street and Clinton Avenue, to store and distribute cocaine, crack, heroin, meth and opioids over nearly a decade. The houses were also used as a site to manufacture cocaine into crack and supply others for distribution.

The joint investigation began in 2013 — the Sampson County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Division had been receiving information on McKoy since back in 2005 — and spanned years, involving numerous agencies, controlled purchases, interviews, traffic stops, search warrants and even the initiation of wiretaps.

A thousand kilos each of cocaine and crack cocaine were subsequently seized, along with 10 kilograms apiece of meth and heroin, another 100 kilograms of marijuana and an untold number of prescription pills. Some $10 million worth of drug proceeds and assets were ultimately confiscated.

“This operation was designed to fully attack and dismantle armed drug trafficking organizations that were supplying dozens of drug dealers based here in Sampson County,” said Pendergraft. “This investigation is a great example of the scope of the problem we are facing and the value of cooperation across law enforcement agencies and between state and federal prosecutors.”

A federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force case, “Sugar Hill Gang” was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Sampson, New Hanover and Onslow sheriff’s offices, Jacksonville Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Additionally, the IRS, U.S. Probation Office and the state Departments of Revenue and Emergency Management assisted.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brad Knott and Toby Lathan prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.

Pendergraft said the DTO was “tied to international drug suppliers that brought millions of dollars of a wide variety of drugs to sell and distribute in and throughout North Carolina.”

Knott said that McKoy was in direct contact with cartel members operating across the United States and outside the U.S.

“It was very extensive,” said Knott. “It was not just here in Sampson County. He was based here, but he had a network that spanned multiple counties and, on the receiving end, across the United States.”

He called McKoy savvy and gifted in how he operated, a sentiment backed by investigators.

“His network is larger (than 30 people),” siad Knott. “Mr. McKoy was a unique individual. Agents involved in investigating him testified that he was a very gifted person. He was meticulous, he was careful and the judge made special note that he was not a (drug) user. He did not have any substance abuse issues of any kind, which is somewhat unique. His sole focus was building a network that distributed as many drugs as possible to as many people as possible for as much money as possible.”

McKoy was receiving 15 kilograms of cocaine per week for years, said Knott.

“There are people still continuing in the framework that he built that are under investigation.”

As careful as he was, McKoy also bragged that he hid $1 million and 5 kilograms of cocaine for when he got out of prison. Knott said that has not been recovered.

A trucking company that McKoy started in early 2016 was used to conceal the money collected in the drug business, authorities said. A sophisticated apparatus was used in the process, with extensive testimony given about thousands upon thousands of dollars also being packaged meticulously in vacuum-sealed bags.

“He would disappear on a 4-wheeler with bags full of money and return with nothing,” said Knott. “We believe it is stashed somewhere, and it’s been buried and hidden. We know the intent was to bolster his organization beyond his term at the helm.”

Pendergraft went through several key events in the investigation, including the November 2015 arrest of McKoy following searches of his home and Rudolph’s.

The search yielded a number of items related to drug trafficking — packaging materials, cutting agents, multiple cell phones, ammunition and kilogram-sized plastic bags containing coffee grounds and air fresheners. A consent search at another home in the Garland area resulted in the discovery of several items used to convert powder cocaine into crack, authorities said.

Just two days earlier, a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram truck leaving McKoy’s residence resulted in the seizure of $9,300 from “known cocaine sources for McKoy.” Five months before that, in June 2015, two ounces of cocaine was seized in a stop on a known Wayne County dealer who was leaving McKoy’s residence.

Following a homicide on Sugar Hill Lane in March 2015, witnesses said they were at the location to purchase drugs, identifying McKoy’s associates Brandon Parker and Jafa McKoy as suspects.

The Federal Title III wiretaps were initiated in July 2016, authorizing the interception of phones used by Antonio McKoy.

“The wiretap identified dozens of additional co-conspirators, drug sources of supply, stash houses, money laundering operations and assets used by the organization,” said Pendergraft. “There were thousands of calls that involved drug trafficking that were intercepted in real time and used by law enforcement to drastically expand and clarify the picture around this organization.”

In September 2016, in two separate incidents, 5 kilograms of cocaine was seized in a Charlotte traffic stop after information was received McKoy was traveling there to receive it. The drugs were intercepted and a co-conspirator arrested. Weeks later, tactical teams with ATF, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Police Department, executed four search warrants at Garland residences, resulting in drug and weapons seizures.

In October 2016, 25 co-defendants were federally indicted and charged with a myriad of drug trafficking, firearm and financial crimes stemming from the years-long case. Of those 25, only McKoy, Chevallier, Rudolph and Gregory Bright, of Turkey, pleaded not guilty. They were later convicted.

“This is exactly how this is supposed to work,” Pendergraft noted of a case built through the work of law enforcement and prosecutors on various levels on the dozens of co-conspirators. “This has effectively ended their drug trafficking careers.”

The impact

Locally, authorities have already seen an impact in Garland, which officials said had been overtaken by the drug trafficking. It also put a dent in the kind of drugs that ravage communities, they said.

“We face a tremendous threat with a surging amount of crystal methamphetamine, especially here in Eastern North Carolina,” said Pendergraft. “We’re facing serious heroin and fentanyl problems that have been well documented over the past number of years.”

She pointed to the 70,000 deaths in the U.S. attributed to opioids, and the “countless overdoses” and the high level of violence tied to drug trafficking. Various jurisdictions have “pieces of the puzzle” in the overall picture of drug trafficking organizations but it takes putting them together in a collaborative state, federal and county joint effort, she said.

Federal officials are encouraging cooperation to find bigger targets and pushing for stiffer sentences.

“We have a long-term commitment to dealing with this issue,” said Pendergraft. “We will put the pieces of this puzzle together in dealing with this crime and this violence. We will be relentless.”

Sheriff Jimmy Thornton echoed that sentiment.

“No one can imagine the operation Mr. McKoy had and how it was branching out not just in our county, but everywhere else,” he said. “We were the first county that was allowed to have wiretaps at the local level. Normally these are dealt with at the state and federal level.”

The sheriff lauded the camaraderie of fellow law enforcement officials and prosecutors.

“You couldn’t ask for any more cooperation,” said Thornton, who noted the “dead-focus” of all involved. “This shows that we’re dead serious and this has certainly impacted our county. I do appreciate the role every agency has played in this operation. It is very encouraging and should be rewarding to people of our county to see the extent of the involvement and dedication of every agency — from the county level all the way up to the federal level — involved in this.”

By Chris Berendt

Other individuals convicted in “Operation Sugar Hill Gang,” and their federal sentences, include: • James Daniel McKoy of Garland — 210 months in prison • Jafa McKoy of Clinton — 209 months in prison • William Garner of Clinton — 144 months in prison • Robert Parker of Clinton — 137 months in prison • Donald Garner of Harrells — 120 months in prison • Deames Henry of Garland — 120 months in prison • Gregory Bright of Turkey — 115 months in prison • Derrick Ingram of Clinton — 114 months in prison • Brandon Smith of Wilmington — 108 months in prison • Amanda Burch of Clinton — 96 months in prison • David Williams of Harrells — 90 months in prison • Earl Melvin of Clinton — 60 months in prison • Darryl McKoy of Garland — 48 months in prison • Derrell Wilson of Warsaw — 42 months in prison • Andrekia Parker of Clinton — 30 months in prison • Bryant Carr of Harrells — 27 months in prison • Harry Oates of Wilmington — 21 months in prison • Russell Bell of Clinton — 15 months in prison • Bryan Carr — 12 months in prison • Braylynn Spencer of Wilmington — 12 months in prison • Craig Melvin of Raleigh — 12 months in prison • Anthony Barnes of Garland — 11 months in prison • Ryan Carr of Clinton — 36 months’ probation

