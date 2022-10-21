Crusaders dominate to advance to Round 3

Thursday night was soccer night at Harrells Academy as the Crusaders hosted the Freedom Christian Patriots in round two of the NCISAA 2A State Championship. After Harrells’ first round bye, they showed that they were still in great form as they trounced the Patriots in 80 minutes of play, 8-1.

The start of the match was incredibly lopsided. The Crusaders wreaked havoc over the Patriots as they poured on score after score on them. Towards the end of the first half, Freedom Christian brought out a little more aggression and made a run for their second score. It was turned away by the superior play by Harrells and the half came to a close with the Crusaders only three away from the mercy rule at 7-1. The scoring fury that took place in this half was out of control. Heinze Mondragon was the offensive monster for the Crusader, racking up four goals and two assists in the first. He wasn’t alone however, as Samuel Martin and Josejulian Najera each pulled in two goals and two assists in this score fest.

In the first five minutes of the second, the two teams had locked horns. Each team battled for the next point as the room in the middle of the pitch was scarce. Almost halfway through the second, the Patriots blinked first and Mondragon and Channing Jackson were running down the center. Mondragon took the pass from Jackson and made the most of it and buried one nearside in the net. Harrells was riding high as the lead grew to seven, at 8-1. The Crusaders had to tighten up a little about halfway through the second. The Patriots began to take advantage of the loose defense and even managed to get a couple of shots in. Even though they had created some offensive chances, it was too little too late for the Patriots as the Crusaders just smothered them. Freedom Academy from this point forward were at the mercy of Harrells as they continued to struggle to land passes and hold possession.With five minutes left in the match, there wasn’t much energy left on the Patriots side, yet they wouldn’t relent and held off the Crusader assault for the remainder of the match. It ended with Harrells coming in for another attack and Freedom was saved by the whistle. The final score 8-1.

With the win, Harrells Academy advances to the third round of the state championship play. They will be on the road for Saturday’s game to compete against their host, the Greenfield Knights. The game begins at 5 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]