Horses riding high, pick up 14th win of season

The evening was the perfect warm sunset you’d want out on the pitch for a soccer match Friday, as non-conference opponent Southwest Onslow Stallions was hosted by the Clinton Dark Horses. The Horses trounced the visitors all over the pitch, to the tune of a 6-1 final.

At the 1:29 mark after a tough back and forth Lady Luck smiled upon the Horses early on. Jackson Carter sent a lob pass to Addiel Avellaneda that the Onslow goalie came up to early for and missed it. Avellaneda was also unable to reach it and the ball bounced into the net putting Clinton up early. 1-0.

Daniel Adasiak put one in shortly after from a corner kick by Avellaneda to make it 2-0. Onslow had no answer as the Dark Horses overwhelmed the box. It was anyone’s ball at the 4:30 mark as both teams tussled for the ball with the Stallion goalie unable to intervene. Walker Spell finally took control and sent it to the back of the net to make it 3-0.

Seven and a half minutes elapsed before Clinton scored another. Brock Sumner sent a cross set up perfectly and Adasiak would had another goal to his resume after he headed the ball in making it 4-0 at the 12th minute. Onslow made an attempt downfield that had some promise, Sebastian Boteta made a clean tackle to slow down the advance. It ended with a save from Marcus Medina.

With less than a minute in the half left, during a tussle in the goalie box Adasiak to advantage of the confusion and performed a bicycle kick to add another goal to make it a hat trick. At the half, the Dark Horses led by a wide margin, 5-0.

Ten minutes into the second half, Onslow was showing promise forcing themselves into Clinton territory. The Dark Horses would push back hard and off a corner kick, Beteta would leap high to clear the defender and head the ball in to make it 6-0.

The next fifteen minutes were completely Clinton’s, as they continued to press deep into Stallion territory. It would remain this way up until the final minute and a half. At 78:30, SW Onslow would break the mighty Horse D-line to finally get on the board and prevent a shutout loss for the stats. Clinton would retain the ball, let the game come to an end and take the “W” with ease, 6-1.

Clinton Dark Horses are rising high, sitting at 14-2-2 with three games remaining on the year. They’re undefeated in conference at 7-0. Their next game is on the road against conference rival St. Paul’s Bulldogs on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]