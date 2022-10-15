Wildcats evade loss in close match with Leopards, 1-0

Coming off an 8-1 win at Neuse Charter Monday, the Wildcats were poised to host the Lakewood Leopards in this conference rivalry match. Hobbton held on to get a 1-0 win against county neighbor Lakewood.

The Wildcats are now 11-5, and holding first in conference at 7-1 on the season. Lakewood falls to 3-12-1 and 0-8 in conference play.

The Wildcats’ Henry Garcia got the only goal in the match at 33:28 in the first half. The rest of the match was all defense. Despite Lakewood’s offense, Wildcat keeper Anthony Sandoval stopped numerous Leopard shots. Lakewood’s goalie did a great job of keeping the Wildcats out of the net, even though Hobbton was on their side of the pitch most of the match.

Lakewood’s coach Bruce Maynard commented, “I think we played good. We flexed where we needed to. We are usually a little more aggressive on the attack. We are used to Jonathan’s (Jacobs) team and how they play so we set up for that. We adjusted and played a little more defense that usual. It was a really good, well fought game. We look forward to playing them next time. It will be fun.”

“I think we plenty of possessions and plenty of chances but we didn’t score. That’s something we will work on,” commented Hobbton Jonathan Jacobs.

Next week, Hobbton will split between home and away. They’ll host the Union Spartans (3-10-1) on Monday Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. then they take to the road to challenge North Duplin (11-5-1) on Wednesday Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.

Lakewood will be rounding out their season next week hosting and traveling. On Monday, Oct 17 at 6 p.m. they will host the Neuse Charter Cougars (6-8). Following that, on Wednesday, they will be on the road to take on the number two seed in conference the Rosewood Eagles (14-2) on Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

