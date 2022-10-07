One goal separates last game between Spartans and Leopards, Union wins 1-0

It was a calm Wednesday evening on pitch at Union High. The Lakewood Leopards were looking for success this round as their last meeting with the Spartans went south, losing 5-3. This time around it was much closer but the Leopards still were short by one, in this low scoring rivalry match. Union takes home bragging rights this year, beating Lakewood for the second time this year, 1-0.

The first fifteen minutes were back and forth as both teams tried to find room to strike. At the 23rd minute, Spartans Bruno Tomas found Obie Suano open in the middle and sent a pass. The move paid off as Suano sent one past the Lakewood goalie putting the first point on the board, 1-0 Union leading.

The Leopards continued to press forward, keeping the Spartans from developing any offense. Union broke out though and ran it back. Rafael Santiago sent a floater that hit Jesus Sandoval right in the breadbasket. He pushed forward and took a shot that went high over the net. Union found themselves on another breakaway. Another nice volley was sent into the middle but the line judge’s arm was down for an easy offsides call.

Christian Espinoza went for another free kick that was saved by the Jobany Pineda. There was plenty of action towards the end of the first half. Both goalies had to stay on guard, because there were many shots coming their way. Lakewood stayed in the Union zone in the last four minutes in the first and came away empty handed. The end of the half has Union with the sole goal of the board 1-0.

Five minutes into the second half, the teams were ready to go and played with passion. A disputed foul became a little to heated for the head referee’s liking an issued a yellow card to Jessie Castillo. Union staved off a high pressure Lakewood offense and began enforcing their will.

After an injury, Union Bengi Ibarra made a spectacular cross to Santiago, the shot went wide right. The Spartans came running down again, Suano came sprinting down the sideline. Another opportunity squandered by the opposing goal tender. The Leopard goalie kept Union to only one, with his reflexes making numerous saves to keep Lakewood in it. The game would come to a dramatic close, as Suano was fouled again. There was dispute from both sides over missed fouls during this heated match between long rivals. The Spartan lost his temper and an altercation ensued. He was given a red card for the scenario with 15 seconds left in the last half and ejected from the game. The Lakewood goalie made his last save for the evening and booted it to midfield to close the game out. The contest came down to just one goal as Union survived 80 minutes with the Leopards, 1-0.

Lakewood falls for the sixth time in a row, their record descends further down to 3-10-1 and winless in their conference at 0-6. Next week they will split between home and away. On Monday they will be at home against North Duplin for their last meet of the season at 6 p.m. Wednesday they will be traveling out to Hobbton High to take on the Wildcats at in their last game against each other. The match is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Union wins their series against Lakewood this year beating them both times. They climb up to 3-8-1 on the year and 5th in conference at 2-4. They will be on the road for the rest of their season. Next week, they will have their final meets against Rosewood and North Duplin. They’ll be at Rosewood on Monday at 6:30 p.m. and North Duplin on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

