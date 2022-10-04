Wildcats fall after three straight wins, 42-13

The Hobbton Wildcats had a disappointing trip to Rosewood on Thursday night, walking away with a 41-13 loss.

On the first down of the game, Rosewood’s snap popped up in the air. Wildcat Torren Melvin snatched it out of the air and took off with it for a 41-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. Julian Avilez’s kick gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 16 seconds gone off the clock.

Rosewood took the next kickoff but fumbled it and Garrett Britt recovering for the Wildcats. That drive, however, stalled out and they punted. Rosewood took over at their 34-yard line and scored. They tied it up, 7 all,with 8:53 left in the first quarter. The Cats took over possession but, the drive stalled forcing them to punt again. The first quarter ended with the score tied.

Rosewood started the second quarter with the ball. After a long drive, they scored with 7:10 left in the quarter to take the lead, 14-7. The Wildcats defense stiffened forcing two sacks and an incomplete pass with 6:03 left in the second quarter. Hobbton took over but lost the handle on the ball with Rosewood recovering resulting in another score to go up 21-7 with 21 seconds left in the half. The clock would wind down ending a relatively lopsided first half, 21-7.

To start the second half, the Wildcats got the ball first. Their butterfingers would cost them once more, as they fumbled the ball again and set the Eagles up in prime position in enemy territory. Rosewood moved the ball down to the Wildcat 18-yard line, but the drive stalled out. They attempted a 28-yard field goal with a stiff wind behind them. However, the field goal was missed, giving the Wildcats possession once more.

The Wildcats took over on their 20-yard line. They switched to their aerial game but threw an interception which was returned to their own 40-yard line. The Eagles punched it in from there but missed the field goal, making the score 27-7. Hobbton received the ball after the touchback at their 20-yard line. With 35 seconds left in the third quarter, the Wildcats threw another interception which the Eagles returned for another touchdown to go up 34-7. The clock would wind down, Hobbton entering the fourth quarter, trailing 34-7.

The fourth quarter started with some back and forth between the two opponents. However, with 9:23 left in the game, Britt grabbed an interception of his own to give the Wildcats the ball in Rosewood territory. Cole Weeks hit Ashwad Wynn on a pass covering 34 yards for a score, but missed the extra point making it 34-13.

Late in the game the Wildcats threw their sceond pick-six of the evening, extending the Eagles lead to 41-13. The game would draw to a close as the Wildcats would ride home carrying the loss, ending their three game win streak, 41-13 the final score. They are now 4-2 overall and ranked third in conference at 0-1. The Wildcats lost three fumbles and suffered three interceptions while recovering two fumbles.

When asked if the two week layoff affected the way the Wildcat played, Hobbton coach Joe Salas replied, “I don’t think that affected us in this game. I thought defensively we were ready for this kind of game. Offensively, our youth showed. Offensively, we just weren’t ready mentally for this kind of game. We just have to get some more mud on our tires, that’s all there is to it. We just have so many first year guys right now. The next time we get in this kind of game, we will be ready.”

He continued, “We got off to a great start. I thought the defense kept up well for almost the entire game. I never felt like they stopped up. We stopped ourselves. We were playing 9 vs 13 but two of them had our helmets on. We just have to do a better job of taking care our us.”

With the loss, Hobbton dropped to 4-2 on the season, 0-1 in conference. The Wildcats host Wake Christian next week, on Friday at 7 p.m., celebrating a delayed homecoming.

