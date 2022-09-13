Wildcats win three in a row, taking out Gators 49-20

The Hobbton Wildcats continued their winning ways in Friday night’s high school gridiron action. They took a bite out of the Spring Creek Gators with a 49-20 win, improving the season record to 4-1.

The Gators had first chance at the ball but on second down they fumbled with Julian Avilez recovering at the Gator 41-yard line. With 2:30 gone in the first quarter, Cole Weeks hooked up with Ashawd Wynn on a 34-yard pass play to get the first score of the game. Avilez kicked the extra point for a 7-0 Hobbton lead. Spring Creek turned the ball around at midfield. With 4:21 left in the first quarter, they scored. The Wildcats stopped the point after attempt leaving the score at 7-6. They quickly answered back when Bobby Dial scampered through traffic on a 12-yard touchdown run capping a 50-yard drive. The extra point was unsuccessful, giving the Wildcats a seven point lead at 13-6. As the first quarter wound down, the Gators were forced into a punting situation at their 36-yard line. The punt was poorly kicked giving Hobbton the ball at the Gator 40-yard line.

A minute and 46 seconds into the second quarter, Dial hit pay dirt again on a 9-yard carry to put the Wildcats up 19-6. Reece Bradshaw earned the extra two, on the ground for a 21-6 Hobbton lead. Spring Creek turned the ball over soon after on a fumble. Torren Melvin recovered and sprinted 33 yards down the sideline for a 27-6 Hobbton lead. Avilez kicked the field goal for a 28-6 Wildcat lead with 9:54 left in the first half. The Gators started over again at their 30-yard line. They were able to penetrate the defense to score with 3:50 left in the half. With two point conversion, they cut the lead in half at 28-14. Hobbton didn’t have the ball long as Weeks threw an interception with 2:39 left in the half. The first half ended with the score at 28-14.

The second half started with Wildcats at their 35-yard line ready to rumble. Two and a half minutes later, Dial scrambled in again on a 15-yard carry to give the Wildcats a 34-14 lead. Avilez’s kick moved the score to 35-14. The Gators got on the scoreboard again with 2:59 left in the third quarter on a 1-yard run. They missed the extra point leaving the score 35-20. The Gators attempted the on-side kick once again with the Wildcats recovering at midfield. With 4:24 left in the third quarter, Dial got across the end zone stripe on a 5-yard scramble for 41-20 lead. Avilez kicked the field goal for a 42-20 lead.

The Gators started the fourth quarter with the ball at their 37-yard line. The lost another turnover with Garrett Britt recovering at the Gator 25-yard line. On first down, Weeks hooked up with Wynn on a 75-yard pass for the score. The extra point gave the Wildcats a 49-20 lead. The Gators turned the ball over, in the middle of the defensive line, with Jayleen Atkinson recovering for the Wildcats. Hobbton ran out clock claiming victory over Spring Creek, 49-20.

Hobbton had some standout perfomances during Friday’s game. Dial had 15 carries for 128 yards and four touchdowns. Wynn had 5 catches for 186 yards and two touchdowns. In the passing game, Weeks completed 7 of 17 attempts for 245 yards with one interception and one touchdown.

“I’m super proud of the defense,” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “They came out in that ‘single wing’ looking thing and did a great job with it. Our defense had to adjust. We had to handle another physical, run dominate offense which is what we have to get better at. I thought we did a great job. I think the defense was out there all but seven plays in the second half and did a great job.”

He continued, “I was super excited on offense about the vertical game. I was super excited about the defense being able to adapt on the run. We practiced for three different offenses and that wasn’t one of them. That was a new offense they came out with this week. I though they ran it great. It looked like it was their regular offense. Our kids adapted on the fly and never backed down and played real physical. So far this year we are 100% when we win the takeaway battle. Our defense is a swarm tackle takeaway defense and they have been doing a great job on it.”

The Wildcats are off this week looking for a good week of practice and healing getting ready for a good homecoming week against Grace Christian Sept. 23.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]