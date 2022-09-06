Union, at 0-3, still looking to get on scoreboard

Josiah McLaurin prepares to turn upfield after a second quarter reception. This play resulted in one of three touchdowns McLaurin scored in the first half.

Clinton and Lakewood routed their opponents on the gridiron last week, as Union is still looking for its first points of the season.

Clinton

Clinton stood tall at home on Friday. After a heartbreaking away loss to rival Wallace, the Dark Horses were looking to right that wrong against the E.E. Smith Golden Bulls. Clinton took the lead in the second quarter and never let go, winning the game 54-28.

The first quarter was tight as both teams struggled to get one over on the other. Clinton lost a fumble and E.E. Smith continued to get nowhere and punted. It took an explosive kickoff return by Josiah McLaurin to start the motor of the Dark Horses. After the 74 yard touchdown, the first quarter would end with no one else scoring, 7-0 Clinton leading.

The scoring would take off in the second as Clinton would unload. After the Golden Bulls scored two touchdowns to take the lead. The Dark Horses would then pour on 26 points. The second quarter ended with Clinton holding a commanding lead 33-10.

The third quarter would be more back and forth with neither willing to budge. The Dark Horses would open the door and score late in the third, making the score 40-14.

The fourth quarter would be more scoring from both sides. Clinton would finish the drive from the third. They put together a successful drive and struck first. The score was 47-14. E.E. Smith broke off a 29 yards run to score. They were unable to convert for two, making the score 47-20. Clinton would regain possession but ended up punting it back to the Golden Bulls. They would score on that possession making the score 47-28. Clinton would score again, effectively ending the game, 54-28.

Clinton comes out victorious with a record of 2-1.

Cory Johnson had this to say about the game. “Good Team Win.We took care of the ball this week. Defensively, we did well in the first half. In the second, the defense gave up two scores, we gotta finish the game… no matter who is in the game.Special teams were not as good. We have to continue to grow as a whole. Good overall win. Way to bounce back in a major way and win the home opener. We have to keep on keeping on.”

The Dark Horses remain home for the next game set on Sept. 9th at 7 pm against Northside Jacksonville.

Lakewood

The Lakewood Leopards continue on their streak, staying perfect through three games. as they pummeled the Lejeune Devil Pups, 64-0.

The first half was where all the action happened in this game as the Leopards scored 32 points in each quarter. Offensively the run game is what shined in this game. The Leopards back three each had a hundred yard game. Chris Carr led the team in the rushing department with eight rushes for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively they were stingy and shut out the Devil Pups. They recovered two fumbles and picked off Lejeune three times. The Pups quarterback was also under fire being sacked four times in the game.

Lakewood Coach Barrett Sloan had this to say about the game. “I felt like we did pretty good. We’ve got some things fine tuned. Gotta make sure we communicating defensively in the back end. Offensively, our tailback have really taken off. We’re real happy about that.” He called out a few key players defensively. “Heath Britt took a fumble for a touchdown. “Big” Cameron is playin pretty good on that front line and led the team in tackles. Carmine had two interceptions and Dontavius had one. So we were able to force some turnovers, it was good to see that happen.”

Lakewood will have an opportunity to remain perfect at home versus the Midway Raiders. The game is set for Sept. 9th at 7 pm.

Union

The Union Spartans are now 0-3 as they fell to the Heide Trask Titans. The Spartans have yet to score this season.

The Titans started off strong and scored 28 points in the first quarter.

The next quarter, the Titans pulled out a long 30 yard run to make the score 35-0.

The fourth quarter the Titans scored one more time on another run play, making the final score 42-0.

Union Spartans will be looking to right this ship soon, as they defend home field against the Spring Creek Gators. The game is set for Sept. 9th at 7 pm.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]