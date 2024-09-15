Lilly Kate Rogers helped the Crusaders defend their home turf, as she keeps a calm presence during a back-and-forth with an opponent.

HCA’s Piper Nelson is known for her serve speed and power, which was on display with this serve Tuesday.

Harrells Christian Academy’s women’s tennis team demonstrated their dominance on the court earlier this week in their latest match against Village Christian Academy, sweeping all nine sets to secure a commanding victory. The Crusaders started the match with doubles before transitioning to singles, showcasing their technical prowess and focus throughout the competition.

In doubles play, Harrells’ players quickly established their control. On court one, Rebekah Bryan and Scarlett Robinson worked diligently to outpace their opponents. Although the match was competitive at times, Bryan and Robinson managed to maintain the upper hand, slowly gathering points until they closed out the match with an emphatic 7-0 win. Their steady performance set the tone for the day, as they capitalized on the Knights’ mistakes, including several shots hitting the net or going out of bounds.

On court two, Piper Nelson and Ella McKeithan delivered an equally impressive performance. Their match, while intense, saw them remain in control from start to finish, as they also shut out their opponents 7-0. Nelson and McKeithan displayed strong teamwork and resilience, never allowing Village Christian a chance to gain momentum. Much like court one, the players on court two benefitted from their opponents’ unforced errors, making it a challenging day for the visiting team.

The doubles matches concluded on court three, where Emma DuBose and Lilly Kate Rogers kept Harrells’ winning streak intact. Their back-and-forth exchanges with Village Christian were competitive, but in the end, the Crusaders’ skill and precision allowed them to pull away and secure another 7-0 victory. By this point, it was clear that Harrells was not only the better-prepared team, but also one that was ready to capitalize on any mistake their opponents made.

Despite the intense focus and energy on display from Harrells’ players, many of the points they gained were due to unforced errors by the Knights. From hitting the ball into the net to sending shots wide of the lines, Village Christian’s inability to keep the ball in play ultimately made it easier for Harrells to maintain their lead throughout the doubles matches. While the Crusaders exhibited technical skill and excellent positioning, they did not have to exert an overwhelming amount of energy to keep the lead, thanks to their opponents’ missteps.

Once the doubles were complete, the match shifted to singles play, where Harrells Christian’s dominance continued. Olivia Matthews took to court one, where she methodically built her lead against her opponent. Starting off with a 1-0 advantage, Matthews slowly extended her lead, reaching 3-0, then 5-0, and eventually closing out the match with a 7-0 victory. Her calm, calculated approach reflected the tone set earlier in the doubles matches—control, patience, and capitalizing on errors from Village Christian.

On court two, Piper Nelson once again showcased her strength, this time in singles play. Much like her earlier doubles performance, Nelson maintained a firm grip on the match, steadily advancing through the sets and ultimately winning 7-0. Nelson’s technical consistency, coupled with her opponent’s misplays, made for another straightforward victory for Harrells.

Lilly Kate Rogers followed on court three, displaying a similar strategy to her teammates. Rogers maintained her focus, steadily accumulating points until she also secured a 7-0 shutout. The match echoed the earlier games, with Village Christian struggling to keep the ball in play, allowing Rogers to maintain a comfortable lead throughout.

The final three singles matches featured Emma DuBose, Ella McKeithan, and Rebekah Bryan. DuBose and Bryan both followed the path laid out by their teammates, each earning 7-0 victories in their respective matches. Their slow, methodical approach allowed them to break down their opponents, winning point after point while maintaining their composure.

While McKeithan still walked away with a 7-1 victory, it was notable that her opponent was the only player from Village Christian Academy able to put a score on the board throughout the day. McKeithan remained focused and did not allow that point to disrupt her rhythm, ultimately closing out her match with ease. Despite the Knights’ struggles, Crusaders players remained focused and composed, demonstrating a high level of sportsmanship and discipline throughout the match. The Crusaders’ ability to keep their concentration, even as their opponents faltered, showcased the hard work they have put into their training.

After the match, coach Jodie Nelson expressed her satisfaction with the team’s performance. “It was a beautiful game,” she said. “We needed this victory for reassurance after yesterday’s loss.” The Crusaders had faced a tough 5-4 defeat the previous day, making this sweep against Village Christian Academy an important confidence booster for the team.

The victory highlighted the technical skill and mental toughness of Harrells Christian Academy’s players. While Village Christian Academy struggled with unforced errors, Harrells capitalized on their opponents’ mistakes, staying disciplined and focused throughout the competition. This dominant win will serve as a strong foundation as the Crusaders continue their season, with hopes of maintaining their momentum in future matches.

With this impressive showing, Harrells Christian Academy not only secured a decisive victory but also demonstrated their potential to be a formidable force on the tennis court as the season progresses.

Harrells moved to 6-4 on the season and 3-2 in conference play. Their next showing is a rematch from today; they play at Village Christian on Monday.