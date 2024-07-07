Head Coach Evert Cruz leads Lady Spartans to success and more

Evert Cruz, a graduate of Union High School and current head coach for both the boys and girls soccer programs, has been named the 2023-24 Girls Soccer Coach of the Year for the Spartans.

In a recent interview, Cruz reflected on his roots and his path to coaching excellence. A Union High School alumnus, Cruz expressed a deep sentiment about his time there in relation to his current position: “Being a graduate of Union, it feels bittersweet. The personal connection makes it very sentimental,” he shared.

Cruz’s decision to return to Union High School was driven by a desire to be a role model and give back to his community, he said, with his dedication to the youth of the UHS community, evidenced by his rigorous approach to coaching. He highlighted different aspects of coaching, saying that you have to give it your all when it comes to preparation, practices, and even field maintenance.

Cruz’s coaching journey at Union began eight years ago, after he noticed the girls soccer team was struggling while he was still coaching at Lakewood.

He then transitioned to teaching Spanish at Union and seized the opportunity to coach both the boys and girls soccer teams. Since then, he has transformed the programs, setting high expectations and meeting them consistently. “Union High School has a very supportive staff that treats me well. It’s very satisfying to be treated with respect in the workplace and to feel that they really want me to be there,” Cruz noted.

Looking forward to the upcoming season, Cruz is focused on keeping his team healthy and rebuilding after the departure of seniors. He prides himself on fostering a team spirit where every player, regardless of position or gender, is expected to work hard.

“No single player has been better than (the) others. Everyone on the team needs to work hard. The offense needs to work hard as much as the defense, and the goalies must be as strong as the midfield,” he said. His philosophy is simple yet powerful — all players are athletes who must meet the same high standards.

Cruz attributes much of his success to the support of the Booster Club, the athletic director, and the parents who trust him with their children. His most memorable moment came during a 2023 playoff game against Pender High School, where Union secured their first-ever playoff victory. This year, the team achieved a record-breaking 12 wins, the most in Union High School girls soccer history.

For aspiring high school coaches, Cruz offers this advice: “It takes years to build a program. You must ask questions from coaches and players, be patient, and stay dedicated.”

He also expressed deep gratitude to his wife, Kaitlyn, for her sacrifices and support during the long hours and time away for games. Additionally, he thanked the coaches who voted for him as Coach of the Year and recognized this year’s and last year’s standout leaders, Captains Adrienne Barbour and Kaitlyn Chestnut, for their invaluable contributions to the team’s success.