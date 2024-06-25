Tips for spending time outside this summer

Playgrounds, usually full of kids laughing and playing, are going to be less full this week due to the heat.

An analysis

With summer now in full swing, North Carolina is hitting what many call the dog days, and early too.

While it is a great time of the year for beach trips, cookouts, and sports-a-plenty, people should heed caution before spending all day in the sun, according to local medical personnel and online authorities.

Even things like a morning walk, gardening, and watching kids’ sports should be done with preparation and prevention for heat and sun-related issues, they say. Dehydration, sunburn, and even heat stroke are all at play in the scorching rays of the sun.

The first step to stop dehydration and other ill effects of the heat is prevention. If you’ve failed to prepare, you’ve prepared to fail. Dehydration not only has immediate effects, but can have lingering impacts as well. These are more dangerous in small children and senior adults. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Dehydration occurs when you use or lose more fluid than you take in, and your body doesn’t have enough water and other fluids to carry out its normal functions. If you don’t replace lost fluids, you will get dehydrated.”

That is where preparation comes into play — you first need to have these fluids, and plenty of them, in order to lose them. Avoid sugary sodas, other carbonated beverages, caffeine, nicotine, alcohol, and dense, unhealthy foods. You should be supplying your body with fresh fruits and vegetables alongside lots of water. But don’t skip meals. A lot of your hydration still comes from food. Instead of having a big, unhealthy meal, try substituting healthier options.

One of the best ways to tell if you are sufficiently hydrated or not is your urine. Dr. Christopher Occhino, Emergency Department Medical Director at Sampson Regional Medical Center, says “If individuals are exercising, they should be looking at the color of their urine, or if they’re urinating at all. If you have not urinated in three to four hours, or your urine is not clear, you need to hydrate with water.”

One thing to look out for with dehydration is electrolytes. This causes a lot of confusion with some people. They are key minerals that you need, and it’s important to account for them in hydration. Things like calcium, magnesium, and sodium are all electrolytes. The confusion often lies within how to get these — before you reach for that Gatorade, read the nutritional label. It is full of sugar and not as healthy as it is presented. Instead, reach for things like LiquidIV or Pedialyte – yes, the product that was once made for children is perfectly fine for adults to drink, and it has many benefits to it, as well.

Once you start exercising or just spending time outside, you should continue to hydrate throughout your workout session. Not only does it replace fluids you’ve lost, but it also helps cool you down. Overhydration is rare, but it is still a risk. Make sure to stay hydrated enough, but not too much. Your body will let you know. Continue hydrating even after your workout is done, as fluid loss can still occur well after the workout is finished.

Mayo Clinic lists infants and children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people who work or exercise outside as the populations with greater risk factors for dehydration. They also list the following signs and symptoms of dehydration, with a caveat that they may differ due to age: in young children — dry mouth and tongue, no tears when crying, no wet diapers for three hours, sunken eyes and cheeks, sunken soft spot on top of skull, and listlessness or irritability (it is also important to note that some small children cannot express that they are thirsty, so be extra careful with those who can’t), and in adults — extreme thirst, less frequent urination, dark-colored urine, fatigue, dizziness, and confusion. Do not wait until you’re thirsty to hydrate, you have already lost part of the battle, medical experts say.

Dehydration isn’t the only thing to worry about, however, as there are other complications that may arise from outdoor activities. Heat cramps, heat stress, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke are also on the table any time you are outside. While none of these are ideal by any means, heat stroke is far and beyond the worst, as it can lead to death. Symptoms of these include cramps, nausea, headache, and vomitting (which increases your dehydration). For heat stroke, the symptoms include a quick and strong pulse, confusion, and even passing out.

“Practice active cooling,” Dr. Occhino said about being outside in the sun. “Rest in the shade or cool area periodically to avoid overexertion.”

According to staff at Sampson Regional Medical Center, “Be aware of early signs of heat exhaustion, such as heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, and cool, clammy skin. If symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke persist despite taking preventive measures, seek medical attention promptly.”

Lastly, another danger to be careful of is sunburn and sun poisoning. If more people knew what sunburn truly was – a radiation burn – they would probably be more scared of it. In short, the harmful UV rays from the sun cause damage to the cells at the top of your skin. If this process is repeated many times throughout your life, the cells can be damaged beyond repair and become cancerous – and that’s just a long-term effect, albeit the worst. The short term effects are inflammation, redness, tenderness, itchiness, and flaking of the dead skin. When the sunburn is bad enough, it can cause blisters. The most severe sunburns are known as sun poisoning.

The best prevention method is sunblock, but many people forget about the reapplication. It should be applied 15 minutes before you go outside, and every two to four hours after. Lifespan.org recommends a sunblock of at least SPF 30 that is broad spectrum — it blocks both UVA and UVB rays. You should also wear a hat and sunglasses to protect your neck and eyes.

Dr. Alexandria Glass, board certified dermatologist and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgeon at Glass Dermatology, said to use products with vitamins C and E. “Additionally, be sure to stay hydrated. Proper hydration and nutrition also plays a large role in how well our skin can help our body regulate and maintain our body temperature.”

Sun poisoning has many of the same symptoms of other heat-related injuries. Dehydration, joint or muscle pain, nausea and vomiting, and dizziness or fainting are all symptoms of sun poisoning, according to Lifespan.org. Both it and sunburn are easily prevented, which makes the discomfort from them largely not worth it.

“Be aware of the medications you are taking,” said Dr. Occhino. “Certain medications can make you more prone to dehydration.” These medications, including acne medication, oral contraceptives, heart medication, and even antidepressants, can also make your skin more sensitive to the sunlight.

Whether you’re a high school athlete or a morning power walker, safety in the sun is important as we approach the hottest days of summer.