Father’s Day weekend even more special for local soccer family

Walker Spell making a pass to a teammate across the field, helping put on a strong offensive attack. The future Hampden-Sydney Tiger showcased his talent against other top-tier soccer players on June 15.

Father’s Day weekend was a little bit more special this year for the Spell family, with both son and father showcasing their sports talents on June 15 at the Clash of the Carolinas.

The Clash is a yearly soccer event hightlighting talents from both Carolinas — North and South. Players are nominated by high school coaches and a panel of the perspective state’s soccer coaches association selects the teams. The process is the same for coaches.

This year, though, Clinton High School was able to shine in these votes with not only a player, Walker Spell, but also his father (and head soccer coach and athletic director at CHS), Brad Spell, selected to represent North Carolina.

“I’ve been coaching for 25 years, and it was a pleasure to be able to coach my son in the Clash of the Carolinas,” Coach Spell said. But, he made sure to emphasize that the he wanted the spotlight on Walker and not himself, truly embodying the spirit of Father’s Day.

Walker Spell was overwhelmed by the selection and the chance to play.

“It was such a surreal feeling,” the younger Spell said. “Ever since I was a little kid knowing about the Clash, I’ve always wanted to play in it. What made that even better, was playing for my dad; he is a big role model for me. He’s been coaching for 25 years now. It was the perfect timing as well, since I’m heading to college and he got to coach me one final time!”

The foreward and recent CHS grad will be taking his talents to Hampden-Sydney College in Hampden Sydney, Va. But before he does that, he has another stop along the way: the East-West All-Star game at the Greensboro Coliseum on July 16.

Spell will be playing both with and against some of his teammates from the Clash, which is an interesting dynamic, he said.

“Some of my Clash teammates will be playing as well, which is another big factor in why I’m going to feel comfortable on the field, being able to play with some great players and teammates,” said the younger Spell. “Knowing both your teammates and opponents’ playing styles, skills, strengths, and weaknesses as well as he will is a move not often seen in sports at any level.”

Reach Brandt Young at [email protected] or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page.