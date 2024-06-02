Holt greets community, talks lofty goals for program

The crowd came out for the meet and greet with new Lakewood football coach John Holt, who brings a wealth of coaching experience to the job.

The Lakewood Athletics Department hosted a meet and greet on Wednesday night out on the football field, introducing new head football coach John Holt to Leopards nation.

During the meet and greet, which took place beneath a tent in the far end zone, Holt took a few moments to introduce himself to the crowd and to establish his goals for the program before adjourning for refreshments and mingling with those in attendance.

“We’re going to ask for a huge commitment from our players,” Holt said. “We’re going to hit the ground running and they’re going to be pushed and asked to do more than they’ve ever done.”

Holt continued that statement by assuring the crowd that this expectation goes beyond the field.

“They’re going to be asked to do more than they’ve done in the classroom, more than they’ve done in the weight room, more than they’ve done on the field. We’re going to push them to be their very best and by the time we get to August, you’re going to see a different football team here.”

Holt then spent time reflecting back upon his own time as an athlete and the inspiration behind the philosophies he believes in today. These philosophies revolve heavily around commitment and an “all in” mentality.

“If we’re going to run this program like we want, everything has to be top notch,” Holt said. “When we talk about commitment that means it’s going to take the commitment of everyone. Guys are going to need rides, they’re going to need advice, they’re going to need guidance. We need the entire community to get behind us and buy into what we’re doing. We will start raising money through our booster club and the school and that’s going to be important to our success … to get our guys the things they need. But we’re going to do this top notch and we’ve got to have the commitment of not just our players and coaches but also the community.”

Holt spoke confidently and boldly before the gathering of Lakewood supporters, effectively demonstrating the wide expanse of knowledge and experience he brings to the table.

A 2008 graduate of Appalachian State, Holt was a four-year letterman, helping the Mountaineers to three straight NCAA FCS titles from 2005-07. Holt began his coaching career in 2008 in an offensive quality control position at App State. He then served as App State’s tight ends coach from 2009-11. Holt later spent nine seasons at Western Carolina, where he served as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. His most recent role has been offensive line coach for Georgia State University.

A busy summer is on tap for the Leopards football squad with Holt boasting that the team will commit to four days of training per week beginning Monday. There hasn’t been much change to Lakewood’s fall slate, which kicks off on Aug. 23 with a home game against Spring Creek. KIPP Pride, Lejeune, Midway, Red Springs and North Johnston also line the Leopards non-conference slate.