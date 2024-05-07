Lady Raiders earn decisive victories on diamond, pitch

The Midway baseball and soccer teams traveled to St. Pauls on Friday night to conclude their season series against the Bulldogs as well as wrap up regular season play. Both teams enjoyed a night of great success as the diamond Raiders took out St. Pauls 10-0 in five innings while the soccer team claimed a 7-1 victory.

Baseball

Midway set an early tone on Friday night, scoring two runs in the first inning to get things going quickly. Carson Tew got things rolling, reaching on an error committed at shortstop. John McLamb followed with a double into center field, putting runners at second and third for Wyatt Lucas, who smacked another double into the outfield to score both runners for a 2-0 lead.

Two innings later the Raiders added another run to extend their lead. Again it was a combination that featured Tew and McLamb, who led the batting off with a double into center field, a stolen base on a wild pitch, and a walk. Tripp Westbrook hit a sacrifice RBI into the outfield to bring Tew home, making it 3-0.

Yet again, it was the combination of Tew, McLamb, Lucas, and Westbrook that produced another two runs in the top of the fourth inning. Luke Peterson also threw his name into the mix, kicking things off with a single into center. Tew followed up on a 1-out line drive into left field, which was good for extra bases and an RBI to score Peterson for the 4-0 lead. McLamb drew an intentional walk and a single by Lucas loaded up the bases. Westbrook got another sacrifice into the outfield, scoring Tew again to make it 5-0.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Raiders put the exclamation point on things after doubling the score for a 10-0 lead. Tanner Williams got aboard on an error at shortstop and a single by Camden Wilson put two runners on with no outs. With Peterson at the plate, a couple of passed balls moved the runners, bringing Williams in for another score. Peterson finished his at-bat by drawing a walk, and with Wyatt Herring batting, another wild pitch scored Wilson to make it 7-0. Two batters later, McLamb drew another walk and Lucas placed a hit into left field to score Peterson. Westbrook broke free from his string of sacrifices and placed a single on a live drive into center, scoring another run to further bolster the Midway lead. One more run, scored by Lucas, crossed home plate on a wild pitch during the next at-bat and the Raiders now led 10-0, which proved to be the games final score.

At the plate, Lucas had a great night, getting three hits for three RBIs. Tew had two hits and an RBI and Peterson had two hits. Wyatt Scott, McLamb, Westbrook, and Wilson all had one hit apiece.

On the mound, Christian Gainey went the distance, giving up no hits.

Midway finishes the regular season at 17-5 overall and 9-1 in conference play. They will kick off the NCHSAA State 2A Baseball playoffs on Tuesday.

Soccer

Over on the soccer field, the Lady Raiders concluded regular season play with a win over the Lady Bulldogs, 7-1. They finish at 3-14-1 overall and 3-4-1 in conference play.