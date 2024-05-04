Hobbton earns conference season, tourney titles

Hobbton won 2-0 against Neuse Charter on Thursday evening, capturing both the Carolina 1A Conference Regular Season Championship as well as the Carolina 1A Conference Tournament Championship.

The Lady Wildcats improve to 17-2 overall, having gone an unbeaten 10-0 in conference play, while racking up an impressive 114 goals and giving up 24 goals in 19 matches. That includes just 15 goals conceded in the past 18 matches after a 9-0 shutout loss to Fike in the first match of the season. After beginning the 2024 campaign with a 2-2 record, the Lady Wildcats are now riding a 15-match winning streak.

They will now await their fate in the upcoming NCHSAA 1A State Soccer Playoffs. The playoffs are set to begin Monday, May 13.