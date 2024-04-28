Dark Horse legend recounts career in baseball

On Friday, the Dark Horse community gathered together for the renaming of the Clinton baseball field to honor a man whose legacy will live on through the diamond. Jim “Jimmy” Raynor had plenty to say regarding his time as coach, mentor and family man has he spoke on his life.

“Baseball made it all possible,” Raynor said in regards to his storied life.

Worn from the years and through a Southern drawl, the tone of his voice gave away to the richness of a life of abundance. Raynor has lived a long and fruitful life, though one may think of materials and wealth, his life is filled with stories and fond memories of his time in the dugout and the sidelines. The 80-year-old spoke with candor on his past and relished his time on the mound as an ace pitcher.

His love for the game started in the little leagues, where his knowledge would develop. By his junior year he was starting on the mound and hurling fastballs and debilitating curves that would stifle batters, sending them back to the dugout in frustration. His senior year, he relished a perfect game he threw and two additional no hitters that would get the eyes of colleges, seeking to pick up the precision pitcher.

He’d attend ECU, where his skill flourished as he developed on the mound. His skill was top notch as a freshman he was undefeated, posting a 3-0 record. Following that, he got even better and was named Most Outstanding Pitcher in 1964 with a 6-0 record, 2.27 ERA and 65 strikeouts, earning All-State honors for his efforts. The following season he was sidelined due to injury, but came back even better with an 8-2 record, a 1.50 ERA and 92 strikeouts. His senior year, he was MVP and earned All-State honors for the second time.

The Los Angeles Dodgers would pick him up in 1966 and his professional career would end in 1972 with the New York Yankees.

He wanted to pitch one more season, but his priorities had changed. With a son on the way, a nagging shoulder injury and his commitment to teaching, he walked away.

“Bobby Robinson showed me there was a position open for the head coach of baseball and assistant coach for football. I just made the decision. I was nursing a shoulder injury that I wasn’t sure of and I was married with a little girl and a little boy on the way, so I just decided to get both feet on the ground.”

The Sampson slinger would bring his talent for mentorship and work ethic back to Clinton, aiding Bob Smith with the Dark Horses in football and taking on the baseball program.

“I’m glad I did, because Clinton is a wonderful place.” he said. “I couldn’t have been in a better place.”

Now many moons later, Raynor recollects his time as the head coach for the baseball team for 25 years. His acumen for the game and his experience helped bring home numerous conference titles and deep runs in the state playoffs. He got picked up by the Dodgers to play in their farm leagues, but opted to stay and teach, citing his family and the community he loved so much. Little did he know, that decision would be rich with experiences and his mentorship paved the way for many players who’d come back to Clinton and teach or coach.

“The biggest thing for me was to see those players, just be motivated to do their best and take those same attributes and apply them to their school or careers.”

He spoke fondly of watching his players grow up and become members of the community that he loved dearly. From the long bus rides, joyous wins and heartbreaking losses Raynor stated it was rewarding to see and relished every game, observing how the players would mature, implementing the lessons they learned on the diamond and gridiron into school and their careers. He wishes he could have gotten out to the games more often but the years have worn on him and he laments that he hasn’t been out as often as he wished.

The tone shifted when discussing the christening of the diamond as he wished his wife, Sandra Raynor, were there to see it. She passed away last year in October after a long fight with Alzheimer’s and he said it has left a “hole in his life” as she had been by his side all those years. He keeps his eyes upwards though as he and her both had given their hearts to God.

“I know and believe that she is in heaven, I hope to be there one day myself. In the meantime, I haven’t been to a ball game,” he said with the lump in his throat growing.

With the diamond taking on his namesake, he hopes it will inspire those who follow behind him to do their best. His legacy will live on and when asked about the effect he had, Raynor struggled to keep it together.

“I had never really thought about that too much,” he said, taking a deep breath and stifling the tears. “I can’t tell you how elated I am to look back and see so many successes in young people. I also see those same people giving back and doing things for other folks. I think that makes the world a whole lot better place.”

