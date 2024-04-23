East Bladen topples Wildcats on both diamonds

Zannah Hairr goes for the out at second but misses.

The Hobbton Wildcats hosted East Bladen Monday evening losing both games. The Wildcat baseball team lost by the 8-3 score. The Lady Wildcats came up on the short side with a 13-3 loss.

Softball

The Lady Wildcats got off to a good start keeping it close until the third inning when East Bladen ripped an inside the park grand slam going up 7-1. Both teams ground out run in the first inning. The East Bladen Eagles picked up one run in the second going up 2-1.

The Lady Wildcats got scores in the fourth and seventh. The Eagles scored in every inning.

The Lady Wildcats are 2-13 on the season and 2-4 in conference play. They hosted the Union Spartans Tuesday night.

Baseball

The Wildcats got off to a roaring start in the first inning going up 2-0. The second inning was scoreless. The Eagles got three runs in the third while the Wildcat go one run tying the game at 3-3.

Innings four, five and six were scoreless. East Bladen got five runs on their side of the seventh while keeping the Wildcats scoreless ending the game at 8-3, Eagles.

The Wildcats had three runs on six hits with five errors. The Eagles had eight runs on seven hits with two errors.

Zy Smith had one hit, Garrett Britt had two hits, Cole Weeks had two hits and one RBI, and Aiden Grimes had one hit with two RBIs.

The Wildcats are 10-8 on the season and 4-4 in the conference. Hobbton hosted the Union Spartans the following night.

