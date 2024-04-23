Clinton continues to hold the throne of the SAC-6; Lady Wildcats rocking 10-game win streak

Clinton and Hobbton are dominanting their conferences and are looking to keep that momentum rolling.

Clinton (9-7)

The Dark Horses are holding on to a huge lead in the SAC-6, toppling all six of their matches in league play with six shutouts in a row (barring a Red Springs game which they forfeited). Coming back off a heartbreaking loss to First Flight this past Friday, the Lady Horses are looking ahead as they have a mix of non-conference and conference game moving forward.

First on the docket this week, they will face the St. Pauls Bulldogs in two matches with the East Duplin Panthers squeezed in between them. Their last meeting with East Duplin ended in a Clinton victory by a pair of goals 4-2. St. Pauls has struggled this season on the pitch, putting together four wins out of 15 matches and are up against a tough opponent. The high powered Lady Horses have almost four times the offensive output than the Bulldogs at 72 to 20 goals scored, while allowing more than half of the goals they have allowed at 32 to 69.

Clinton will be looking to snag the trio of wins this week as they continue their rout of the SAC-6.

Harrells (5-7)

It has been a long year for the Lady Crusaders after taking their lumps in the early goings of the year. They have been neck and neck in a handful of their losses, with exception to the No. 1 Rocky Mount team which they lost 5-0. However, as the season has unfolded they have found themselves shortening those losing streaks and finding their stride as they try to climb up the standings of the NCISAA Carolina Independent conference.

With only four games left to play and three more league teams to face they will be looking to improve upon their season before the playoffs begin. This week, they will take on the Carolina Friends Quakers who are currently riding in on back to back losses. Then they will face the Faith Christian Patriots, who handed them a loss by a solitary goal, 1-0.

Harrells stands at 2-5 and should they win out their league games they could potentially make it the No. 2 spot of the conference.

Hobbton (11-2)

Hobbton has been on a tear this season, trouncing the opposition left and right, indiscriminately taking down league or non-league teams.

Their last three games this season will be against conference foes who have provided little challenge to this high powered squad. After traveling to Rosewood on Monday, they will face both North Duplin and Union. The Lady Rebels were smoked by the Wildcats in their last match, being shutout and mercy ruled, 9-0. Union put up more of a fight but fell in the later part of their match, 6-1.

Hobbton will be looking to win out this week to cap off their regualr season. As it stands, going into this week they have won 10 games straight and show no signs of slowing down.

Lakewood (0-12)

The Leopards are on a downward spiral, dropping their all of their games thus far by pretty big margins. In their past 12 matches they’ve managed to attain an anemic four goals while allowing 82 for the season. This week they have a chance to notch a win as they face two of the lower seeds in conference play when they face off against the North Duplin Rebels and the Rosewood Eagles.

They lost both of their previous matches to them with Rosewood being their closest swipe with victory between the two at 3-1.

Midway (1-12-1)

The Lady Raiders just fell out of second place in the conference, being replaced by the Red Springs Lady Devils this past week.

This week they will be planning to overthrow Red Springs as they will face off on Tuesday and Friday. On paper these two are fairly even, but there is a distinct disadvantage that Midway is carrying and that is a lack of offense. As it stands, they’ve only managed to attain 12 goals in 14 matches this season while Red Springs has just put up nine more at 21. Along with that, the Lady Raiders will have to shore up their backline as they have allowed 66 goals to the Lady Devils 49.

Union (9-4)

The squad ou near Delway has put on a show in their past six matches, dropping only one against Neuse Charter.

Currently they have a three win streak rolling and have no intentions of letting up as they enter the last four matches of the regular season. Sitting at 6-2 in conference play and are tied for second with Neuse Charter. The Lady Spartans are looking to bolster their record and take down Neuse in their last game of the season to guarantee their second place spot in the Carolina 1A.

