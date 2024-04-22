Lady Horses shutdown by Nighthawks, 5-2

Clinton’s Kenzy Yang out races two First Flight defenders on her way through the midfield.

Clinton defender Laynie Brock (24) sweeps in to take the ball away and turn back a first half scoring threat.

Larkin Best (13) and Evyn Johnson (22) sandwich a First Flight defender as they look to get a head on a first half free kick.

It was a rather quiet day on the Clinton pitch as the Lady Horses fell to the First Flight Nighthawks in a non-conference contest, 5-2.

Clinton found themselves coming out and facing a juggernaut squad and were unable to make anything happen. The Nighthawks danced around the Horses as they tried to fight back but it was to no avail. Clinton would manage to score a pair of goals thanks to their seniors, Sophia Jackson and Ava Williford (who also nabbed an assist).

From there it was all Nighthawks as they rained down offense on Clinton as they struggled to generate that traditional, high horsepower play. First Flight took the win handedly, 5-2.

Clinton still has a lot of soccer yet to play as their season is coming to an end and are still the dominant team in the SAC-6. Looking for a deep run in the playoffs, they will be looking to make quick work of the St. Pauls Bulldogs and East Duplin on their journey to the state tourney.

