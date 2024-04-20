Dark Horse conference woes continue; Raiders complete season sweep over Clinton, 8-2

Emotions were running high in the baseball game between the Midway Raiders and Clinton Dark Horses on Thursday night. It was clear from the start that the conclusion of the season rivalry matchup between these two foes was going to be a dynamic one. After the Dark Horses made a statement right out of the gate in posting an early lead, it was the Raiders that gained the upper hand to silence the noise in posting an 8-2 victory and earn the season sweep.

Clinton literally couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game as they seized advantage of struggling Midway pitcher Christian Gainey. Three walks helped load the bases up for the Dark Horses as Brennon Bell, Camden Davis, and Alex Evans all took the slow jog down the first baseline. Jaxson Smith hit into a double-play situation with he being out at first and Evans being tossed out at second, but in the fray Bell and Davis both scored to earn Clinton the 2-0 lead. Another walk put Cooper Sessoms on board but stranded when Nolan Vann was caught looking at strike three.

The Dark Horses maintained momentum at the conclusion of the first inning as a double-play of their own helped them retire the Raiders in 1-2-3 fashion and the score was 2-0 now in the top of the second.

Clinton had no such success in the top of the second as they also went down in order and put the bats right back into the hands of Midway, who this time would not be denied.

The game saw quite a shift in the bottom of the second as the Raiders took control. Wyatt Lucas got things going in the leadoff position and was safely aboard after an error was charged to Evans over at shortstop. Tripp Westbrook put a ground ball toward first base that was good for a single but ended up going for an extra base thanks to an error that also scored Lucas, making it 2-1. Two batters later, Wyatt Scott got a 1-out single into center field that scored Westbrook to tie things up at 2-2. Wyatt Richards then put a ball into play that yielded another error, this one again charged to Evans, and Scott took third base and was next scored on an infield hit by Luke Peterson to Midway in the lead at 3-2. Still, Midway wasn’t done. Wyatt Herring connected on a ground ball that scored Richards, putting the Raiders lead now at 4-2. From there, Midway went on to load up the bases, poised to inflict more damage, but an infield pop up from Lucas ended the threat.

Now on the offensive side of the ball, Clinton’s frustrations only seemed to mount. Bell and Davis each drew walks again, putting runners at first and second with no outs, prompting a pitching change for the Raiders. Poised to get back into the game, the Dark Horses squandered their 2-on, no outs advantage as both Bell and Davis were picked off, quickly eliminating baserunners and producing two outs. Evans struck out swinging and just like that Midway was back up to bat.

Now in the bottom of the third, the Raiders added to their lead when Tanner Williams laced a triple into center field and was scored on a wild pitch during the next at-bat, making it 5-2.

A couple innings later, Midway tallied again. Lucas got things started by being hit by a pitch. During the next at-bat, he stole second and also took third on an errant throw, putting him in scoring position with no outs. Two batters later, Williams reached on a 1-out walk and the error bug bit Clinton again. Scott laid down an infield grounder which yielded the error and allowed him to reach, Lucas to score, and Williams to move over to third. Richards was hit by a pitch to load the bases. It looked like the Dark Horses were about to get out of the jam when Williams was caught too far off the bag at third and got trapped in a rundown. He decided to commit on going home and appeared to be tagged out before reaching the plate but catcher Brennon Bell dropped the ball while applying the tag and Williams was safe for another run, making it 7-2.

For Clinton, they could generate no such luck. After getting the initial two runs of the game, Midway threw up roadblocks to stymie the Dark Horse offense.

The Raiders tacked on the final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth when Carson Tew reached on yet another Clinton error and John McLamb followed up with a single into right field. Tew was tagged on stealing third, but McLamb took second in the transaction. Then, a succession of wild pitches scored McLamb, reaching the final tally of 8-2 as the Dark Horses had no answers.

Offensively for Midway, Herring led the effort with two hits. McLamb, Scott, Lucas, Peterson, Williams, Tew, and Westbrook all had one hit apiece.

Per the stat sheet, Clinton recorded no hits and only managed baserunners via errors and walks.

With the win, Midway is now 13-5 overall and 5-1 in conference play, which puts them in first place a game ahead of West Bladen. Next up for the Raiders is a trip to Red Springs on Tuesday before Midway hosts the Red Devils on Friday.

For Clinton, they are now 9-5 overall and 1-4 in conference play. They are slated to travel to Red Springs on Monday, to St. Pauls on Tuesday and host St. Pauls on Friday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page