Midway’s Coach Jay Faircloth speaks on Raider turnaround and ethos

The Raiders, including the coach, all get down on the grass to do pushups.

As the clouds rolled in over Tommy Sloan Stadium at Midway, music was blaring from the speakers adding some excitement to the hard training that was happening on the pitch.

Coach Jay Faircloth’s voice was booming loudly as he pushed his team to challenge themselves as they performed cone drills. Conference play has just begun, and with their latest victory over West Bladen in a tight game they won 5-3, the Lady Raiders are looking to improve their 2-10 overall record and put up a fight in the SAC-6.

“Let’s go ladies, we’re in conference play now!” Faircloth shouted while the Raiders sprinted back and forth between a narrow strait of cones.

There was sweat on everyone’s brow, to include Faircloth’s, despite the rare reprieve from cloud cover. After the cone drills, the ladies trotted off for a water break and returned promptly. Faircloth gave the instruction of what was next. As the ladies gathered in pairs and circled around the coach, he gave them a list of exercise to perform: burpees (up and downs), two lap run around the track, 10 push-ups and sit-ups.

There were no groans or “ah man” reactions, just head nods and an attitude to get after it. After the 10 push-ups, which Faircloth also performed, the Raiders were off.

As the team exercises, Faircloth spoke briefly about the team’s record and acknowledged it could be better, citing the heavy non-conference schedule they played in the early goings of the season.

“I knew we were gonna have our backs against the wall, but I know my girls can compete. I felt like we were going to be further than where we are, but new coach, new ideals, new system, it just took a while for the girls to catch on. The good thing is, we were still in it and competed.”

He knows what the record is but said that’s not the main focus at the moment. Though it’s important, he wanted to know that the team gave their all in the matches played, win or lose. As the seeds were being planted, Faircloth kept at it and his patience paid off as they took down West Bladen to kick off league play.

“The first 20 minutes wasn’t the best in the world, but something happened and they turned the water spigot on and we flowed perfectly. We played well the next 60 minutes and we got the win. We should be good if played like we did that game.”

He praised the team unity as the frustration of the early season has melted away. Faircloth pointed out how his seniors and juniors have stepped into the leadership role and have made an impact on the Lady Raiders performance. In addition to them stepping up in a big way, Faircloth made it clear that it wasn’t just their efforts but God above who has been an integral part of the team.

“I’ve got to say this, before and after every game, we pray. These are God-fearing girls and they believe that He is with them every step of the way. No matter what happens, we play for Him first and foremost. As long as we don’t lose that idea or mentality, we’re gonna be fine.”

He also noted that keeping God in the center of their ethos has generated a familial environment, aiding in their unity and part of their most recent success on the pitch.

Faircloth understands that his team still has work to do, and has been working them hard in conditioning. Additionally, he is trying to add some speed and explosiveness to his team. Faircloth stated that their small size carries a disadvantage and he is trying to add those components to their game to give them an edge on the pitch. With that in mind, footwork and deconstructing the habits of just playing with the ball have been on his radar.

Aside from those traits, he praised his team’s aggressiveness on the ball, citing that this is something to build. With the extra conditioning, he said it should make the Lady Raiders more competitive as they progress through the season.

Looking forward, Faircloth was hesitant to make any predictions, but he remains optimistic about his team as the season continues. Not wanting to say anything concrete, he made it clear that his team can compete and they are taking it a game at a time, saying that the Raiders could celebrate the Bladen victory all the way up until that day at practice which began at 3:15 p.m.

“I don’t ever put the cart before the horse. I think about one game at time. I don’t know if we’re gonna win anymore games, I don’t know what the season has for us, but all I know is, I want them to get better. If I can get them to be better every game and be confident when they walk off that field, I win and they win.”

