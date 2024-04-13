Harrells freshman speaks on his love for the game

It was the perfect day for golfing at the Coharie Country Club, barring the cloud cover. Clinton native Jack DuBose was practicing his driving, swapping between multiple clubs and focusing on straightening his shot, adjusting his grip to prevent him from slicing left.

The son of Holden and Mandy DuBose introduced himself and went right back to it with laser focus, as he adjusted his stance slightly before taking another big swing at the ball. The 15-year old has been playing golf all of his life and at one point, took to the pitch and played soccer. Three years ago, he called it quits in the soccer game, citing his lack of passion for it and decided to dedicate his time to the craft of golf. Now he spends his most, if not all, of his free time on the course, driving or putting the little white orb on the fairway.

“I told my dad, you know what, I’ll give golf 100%, and this is what I want to make my lifelong sport.”

It is a sport, many attest, where you’re never perfect, despite your best efforts. This quest for perfectionism is exactly what keeps the Harrells Christian Academy freshman coming back for more. From the grip placement to the swing speed to the gentle breeze most everyone enjoys, these factors play a major role in your success on the green, a fact that DuBose knows all to well.

“When you’re out here, you can always get better. There’s not just one skill to the game, there’s always something to be working on.”

And DuBose said he puts in the hours, often on the course and easily booking 30-plus hours during the school year and double that in the offseason. On the weekends, when most children are out enjoying their time off, he is on the fairway or the putting green, starting at 10 a.m. until the course closes.

“Jack DuBose is our number one on the team and has been on the varsity team since the seventh grade. His first year he made it to the qualifying match for state and was the only player to make it,” HCA coach Steve Mallard told the Independent.

There never really is an offseason for him, though, since his plans include playing at the collegiate level. He said he is aware of the dedication required to become a master of the game. DuBose said that during the school year, he’ll be at the course from 4 to 7 or 8 p.m. just swinging away.

He talked candidly about two matches where he was less than perfect, and to this day, he said he still laments those moments. The errors ranged from course management to the mental aspect, something he said plays a huge role in the craft of golf.

“There’s no days where you can say ‘wow, I’m satisfied,’” he said, grinning. “You’re never satisfied.”

His perfectionism with the sport has aided his team, which has an undefeated conference record, winning four straight games.

He’s optimistic about what the future holds for the Crusaders and looks forward to the remainder of the season. He’s hoping he and his team will finish strong and qualify as a team for the state tournament.

As for DuBose, he is eyeing a conference Player of Year honor and feels confident that he can qualify for state as an individual. With all the effort put into the sport, he laughed at the mention of this being more of a job than a hobby.

“There ain’t no hobbies, as they say,” DuBose said, laughing.

