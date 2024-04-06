Midway Raiders host first alumni softball game

No signs of slowing down as the alum send a heater down the pipe.

The sun was descending over Spivey’s Corner, but Midway High was a buzzing with inflatable games and food trucks as the alumni Raiders were warming up on the diamond.

The game was exciting with everyone from participating and reliving the past. Susan Clark, coach of the softball team, had worked tirelessly for the past three weeks to get everything organized for the event.

“It’s not a party without inflatables and food trucks.” Coach Clark chuckled.

The work was evident with three food trucks lined up and inflatable games. Patrons were munching on sweet goods, funnel cake with a liberal amount of powder sugars or ice cream, the concession stand was running hot as well with plenty of hot dogs and food to fill the bellies of everyone there.

“I’m a former softball player, so I know how exciting it is to come back home and actually get back on the field, even though things don’t work quite like they used to, ” Clark said with a smile.

Midway was looking to help out their community and entry into the event was free, yet they still managed to fill a big box full of cans, in a donation to the local food pantry. Clark was impressed with the outcome of support for the alumni game and stated they were going to try and host another one in the future.

“This is the first time we’ve done an alumni game for softball. I had no idea that so many Lady Raiders were excited to come back to play.” she said excitedly.

It was the Lady Raiders who pitched the idea of adding to the event in honor of the Williams sisters who struggle with the disease. There was another fundraiser operating as well, aiming to aid in the research of Crohn’s disease and colitis. A modest display just outside the softball diamond had been setup with two boxes for donations for two Lady Raiders who’ve been struggling through this condition.

Morgan and McKenzie Williams were intently watching the softball game when the Independent approached for a comment. The twins were all smiles knowing their community rallied around them to show their love and support for the seniors.

The ladies spoke on how debilitating the disease is, leaving them lethargic, no energy and pain. They noticed things weren’t right in 2022 and 2023, as they both began to feel the effects. Despite this, both of them continued to play sports for the Raiders, demonstrating their resolve and gritty mentality. You can see their fire in play whenever they are out on the court or field, you would never know they had that side considering their demeanors not in competition. McKenzie is still in the weeds with the disease, her sister is in remission.

McKenzie. “It’s nice to know that you have lost of support around here no matter what you do or what you go through. Midway has always been a tight knit community, small town big heart. You know that whenever somebody goes through something here, the community always has your back.”

Morgan laughed after her sister’s statement uttering that she was going to say that, “I totally agree.”

As the game came to a close as the sun was setting and the temperature dropping, there were plenty of laughs as they awaited the stragglers to get in the photo, exchanging banter and jokes as the event came to an end.

