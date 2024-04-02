Wildcats drop game in seventh for 10-9 loss against Princeton

The Wildcats faced the Princeton Bulldogs on Monday for the second round of their Easter tournament. After overcoming a five run deficit and three scoreless innings, Hobbton fell in the bottom of the seventh, losing by a run, 10-9.

Hobbton and Princeton remained deadlocked in the first inning, fighting tooth and nail to get that first run on the board. Neither was able to and at the end of the frame, it remained scoreless. The Wildcats ran into another snag in the top of the second, unable to get any runners to home. Hobbton entered the bottom frame with the goose egg staring back at them.

The Bulldogs readied up at the plate for their at bat with Hobbton hoping to keep them at bay. Princeton had other plans, however, and they put a clinic on the Wildcats. Upon the final out of the second inning, the Bulldogs plated five runs, putting Hobbton in a precarious position entering the third.

The next inning was a quiet one, where once again neither team was able to generate any offense and entering the fourth, the scored remained 5-0, Princeton. The Wildcats remained persistent and clawed at the Bulldogs, fighting for any runs they could get to erase the zero that had been hovering over them in the first three. Hobbton kept at and finally crossed home for the first time in the contest. After the third out, Princeton led by three with the Wildcats scoring two of their own, 5-2.

After a scoreless Bulldog plate appearance, Hobbton came into the fifth looking to capitalize on the opponents cold bats. The Wildcats went straight to work and mustered together another successful at bat as they brought in three runs to tie the game up. Princeton was scrambling but managed to shut it down, but lost their lead.

The Bulldogs were met with a stout Wildcat defense and found themselves again unable to cross home plate with Hobbton dead set on keeping them down. Hobbton tacked on another pair of runs to take their first lead of the game with Princeton still unable to stop their offense, making it 7-5 entering the final frame.

The Wildcats had another good plate appearance and it wasn’t looking good for Princeton as they now found themselves trailing by four and were scoreless for five straight innings. Hobbton had the lead at 9-5, and were only three outs away from securing the victory. A huge shift in the game was upon the Wildcats, however, and Princeton wasn’t going down in a whimper.

The Bulldogs had found their second wind and with three outs left in the game, they made good use of their final at bat. Princeton couldn’t be stopped and run after run came across the plate with Hobbton again in the hot seat as they were unable to slow them down. The Bulldogs would rally and take five runs for a remarkable comeback after being shutout for five straight innings, taking the win out from under Hobbton, 10-9.

