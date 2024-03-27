Lady Wildcats take victory on pitch; Hobbton loses close on to rivals, 2-0

Tanaja Snead races to the ball but the Union keeper scoops up the potential shot.

McKayla Harris in the midfield looking to open up the offense.

The Lady Spartans hosted the Lady Wildcats on the pitch and diamond for their first meeting in conference play. Hobbton took the win in soccer but fell in a close contest in softball.

Softball

As the sun was setting in the Union district, the Hobbton faithful and Spartan fanbase gathered to watch the game, covering up with blankets as the evening chill set in.

Leading off to start the game, Hailey King was dominant in the opening inning and set them down in order, quickly giving Union the bats for their try. The Wildcats were met with resistance as King, Morgan Smith and Chloe Smith were able to get the offense going. Chloe and Morgan would be given an RBI, as they brought the two sole runs across the plate.

That was where the offense ended and it became a battle of wills as Hobbton was not going to be ran over. The fielders were playing lights out, keeping Union from getting any traction. Cameran Poole, Hailey Hazelwood would manage to snag a hit a piece but couldn’t be driven home. Morgan was left stranded twice in the contest.

Kaitlyn Rodriguez managed the game well from mound, McKenna Thornton and company played well in the infield, holding the Spartans down while Rodriguez was delivering pitches that Union couldn’t get full contact on.

In the end, Hobbton still couldn’t get the offense rolling and King, just like in the first, set them down in order on strikes and the Lady Spartans walked away the victors in a 2-0 contest.

King had racked up 14 strikeouts in the entire game, keeping Hobbton at bay despite them viciously attacking the plate, gunning for the few hits that were allowed.

Hobbton is searching for their first win of the year and will have faced the Leopards (1-9) on Tuesday. Their next game will be on the road where they will face the Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs (7-2).

Union is looking to climb up the Carolina 1A conference and are currently holding third place at 2-1 with a 6-2 overall. They will have faced the North Duplin Lady Rebels (5-1) who are currently leading the league with back to back conference wins.

Soccer

The Lady Spartans hosted Hobbton on their pitch in the crisp Monday evening. The Lady Wildcats pulled no punches and were able to escape the Union district giving up only a goal, 6-1.

In the first half, it was all Hobbton as the Spartans floundered on the pitch, with the Wildcats freely moving about. Union was struggling to make the right calls on the field and their lack of communication costed them. By the end of the first half, Hobbton had pulled ahead by three leaving Union shutout.

After the break, there was a spark in the Spartan’s step that propelled them forward. The Wildcats found themselves backed into their own zone. Adrienne Barbour slotted the shot past the Hobbton keeper giving Union their first goal of the game. Tanaja Snead would bob and weave through traffic and respond in kind with another goal for Hobbton.

From here, the Wildcats would add two more against the chaotic Spartans who couldn’t get organized and put together an advance. Hobbton took the victory, 6-1.

The Wildcats (9-2) finished the week out on a high note and currently hold first place in the Carolina 1A league. They will return to action Apr. 9 where they will take on the North Duplin Lady Rebels (0-5).

Union falls to 4-3 on the year and are holding onto third place in the Carolina 1A at 2-1. They were slated to compete against the North Duplin Lady Rebels (0-5).

