Raiders survive final two frames against Wildcats, 8-7

Avoiding the weather, Midway rescheduled for an early time to face the West Johnston Wildcats on the diamond. This didn’t sway the Raiders and they battled a fierce squad, escaping with the victory, 8-7.

Johnston was held under wraps for five straight innings unable to bring anyone across the plate. The Raiders were able to snag just a pair of runs in the first two innings but unloaded in the third to give them a five run lead. The contest quieted down in the fourth with neither team able to get on the board. Midway returned in the bottom of the fifth and added another three to their score.

The sixth and seventh innings were action packed for the visitors as they put the pedal to the metal, knocking in runs with ease, leaving Midway stunned as they tried to put the game away. In the sixth they rallied four runs to close the gap to four then followed it up in the final frame with three, just a run shy of tying it up. The Raiders escaped defeat, 8-7.

Tripp Westbrook made it on base in all four of his plate appearance with one hit, two walks and a bean ball. John McLamb led in hits with two and brought three runners home which he led the Raiders as well. Camden Wilson took two bases of the five bases stolen in the contest. Christian Gainey made a decent appearance on the mound, striking out seven out of the 26 batters he faced with only two walks allowed.

Midway has two games left in the week ahead, where they will face Fairmont in both contests, splitting between home and away, starting at home. They will be participating in the South Johnston Easter Invitational on Saturday Mar 30 against the Clayton Comets.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page